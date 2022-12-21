Letters to Santa — Second Grade

Allen Elementary

Abby Carter's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a PS5, a pet turtle and a PS3, a pet parrot, and a four wheeler since I have been good.

Love, Harlin

Dear Santa,

I have been good his year and I whant a pet cat, a horse, and a iPad. I love you Santa.

Love,

Yaretzi

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and the deer, I am doing okay. What I want is some baseball cards, a new gluv, new bat, new football, new books, new pokemon cards, squishes, PS5 and legos. I have been good

Luf, Brantley

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa How are you? I would like a bike, a vr, a puppy, Christmas books, water bottle and jewelry please and I'm being good oh and I would like an iPhone and a camera oh and rainbow high dolls and a house for them and a car for them. Thank you Santa.

Love, Kaleeci

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I have been a good boy this year. I want love for Christmas. I would also like a four wheeler, dirt bike, emojis, a turtle, chocolate, a german shepherd, a magical Christmas tree, some candy canes, and snow plis.

Sincerely,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I want a punching bag, an engineering set and God to be in my heart. and I hope the reindeer get you some fresh underpants!

Sincerely,

Timothy

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chrismas is a pet bunny, punching bag, books, a cat neck pillow, money, dirt bike, camra, robot, bulldog, fishing pole, iPhone 14, white board and a four wheeler. Thanks Santa!

Love,

Rhodey

Dear Santa,

How are the der? I have ben good. I love you Santa. I wont a PS3 and a german shepherd dog and mony.

Love Sam

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good. I love you and I want legos, a Bamien box to me and a robuxe and vbux. I love you Santa.

Love,

Francisco

Dear Santa,

I want some toys to play with. I would like a PS5, German Shepherd, a fish, a crocodile, a dirt bike, a four wheeler, a teddy bear and books.

Love,

Alfonso

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a pokemon plushie and some pokemon cards, and a blankt and punching gloves and a PS5 and some money and a camera and I want a football jersey please and thank you.

Love,

Andee

Dear Santa,

I want a squishmallow, a white board, a bunny, jewelry and oil pastels. I hope you like my Christmas tree. I have been good this year.

Love,

Amaris

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a new watch, a her adventure set, a painting set, some jewelry, a new lunch box, an iPad, a pokemon, and some key chains, an electric bike, a guinea pig, and my own notebook. Santa I promise I will leev you cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Eva

Dear Santa,

I what for Chrismiss is some sticky notes and books and markers and highlighters and a notebook and a whiteboard animl eraser and some emoji and a squishmallow.

Love,

Hadley

Dear Santa,

I want a friend for my stuff animal that is a giraffe and a squishmallow that is a bunny and a PS5 and a iPhone but what I want most of all is to spend time with my family.

Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa,

I want a dollhouse, a electric scooter, iPhone, doll clothes, squishmallow, jewelry, toy turtle that copies, toy bird that copies and a camera.

Love, Ranezmae

Dear Santa,

I need a tank for my pet turtle, hyena plushie, robot, a pet fish, a bun boe, 30000 vbucks, a cat plushie, a fish plushie, a christmas tree and more plushies.

Love,

Zane

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas, puppy, a squishmallow, books, money and a camera.

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

Can I have a barbie doll because I love them I would also like a waterbottle.

Love,

Aleks

Rebecca Caudill's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want my dad back. For Christmas I want new skates. For Christmas I want yummie nummies sets. Santa do you like your job? I want to give my friend Olivia a new bone and arope for her dog. I want to pet all of your reindeer.

Love,

Penelope

Dear Santa,

I wood like a watch and a lite bold a hoo kamru plees.

Love Ava

Love,

Arynn

Dear Santa,

I for Christmas may I have squishmellow and 1 doorble thing? I've been good this year. How old are you?

Love ,

Diego

Dear Santa,

Hoverboard The at wastes! Good for babstab the at.

Love,

Aliyah

Dear Santa,

I want mony and a dog and a toy cars and a phone.

Love Jason

Dear Santa,

I wut for christmas is a big barby hose. I wat to giv a gift to mom and my dad iy im8.

Love,

Sofia

Dear Santa,

I want a big pacsa markers and waterbottle. That's all for now

Love,

Vanessa

Dear Santa,

For Kris I wont a having Bord and a ex Box and a entendoeswish.

Love,

Damian

Dear Santa,

I have ben good i went a lot of stuf too toys sohi t

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

How are you and missis claus? Santa i want for this year a soft blanket. Bably bule toy, smile faie slipers and foxy from Lakey box! I want my mom to have a good day! My be hav yer was haf bad haf good.

Love,

Luke

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want some slime please maybe 8. I wish that my friends will have a great day.

Love Kylie

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want pladow.

Love,

Dianna

Dear Santa,

I have to tell you something's I have been having drama at school and I want it to stop. My fiend want's anything that has cat's. And how are the reindeer. I want to get my other freind roller scating tools. The gift's that I want is fidget sushi and a car hover bored.

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I want a play-doh to play the dmesuse ti play the play-doh to play with my sister to pla play doh.

Love,

Kyrie

Dear Santa,

My nam is Raelynn. I want a noo huvrbord. I wunt a mojik pot. I have ben ascing you. I wunt a art splis. I want a noo sebepar. I hop you have a good crismis.

Love,

Raelynn

Dear Santa,

I have been god. I want lego cr.

Love,

Rafaell

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my house so I get Madden NFL 2023 and a drone for crismas then I want to see my dad.

Love,

Braydon

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! Please get me rainbow segway. Dog key chain, iphone 12 phone case. Merry Christmas to ALL!!!! And how do you get to Iowa?

Love,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

I do not need innything. I hope my mom and dad let me give stuff to others. I wood rather have zero presits then iny presits.

Love,

Sammy

Dear Santa,

I wot a be be gun.

Love,

Sevayeth

Dear Santa,

I want my dog bak and doll homes and thik palit pant. I want my famle to go to fast lan.

Love,

Alice

Tesla Grogan's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and I cam excited for you to by my house. Here is my christmas list a pokemon card tag team with mew and mew in vmax. I would also like keybord.

The therd thing I wont is a green phone. The last thing I wont is a green hot wele car with a bumper I will trie to leave milk and cukes for you.

Lucas Brisben

I want to have a good christmas. Thanks Santa.

Grayson Taylor

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and I want a drumset and a piannoe and a mickerphone and a floot.

Emily Capps

Dear Santa

I wish for a dog and a cat a hamster a huvr bord that is pink a x Box 5 to see my family to go to Colotodo a car for my mom a griver lisins for my sister and I wood like for Chrisimas is a aqwoosh meloe.

Samora Yniguez

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and I am excited for you to stop by my house. Here is my Christmas list. First I would like some money new blanket that is worm. New peloe that is cumfee. A cake later. New pet. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you and reindeer food out for your reindeer.

Love: Zing Hnem

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and I am excited for you to stop by my house. Here is my Christmas list. First I would like a new wilson basketball so I can play basketball. I would also like a elitric getuar so that I can play and therd thing is a mansion because I need a new house to live. The last thing is a fidget collttion for my stress. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you and reindeer food for your reindeer.

Daniel Solorzano

Dear Santa

I have been really good I want you to come to my house with good presents. Wat I want for Christmas is a Naruto headband some books from the movie holes a eletryc getar a Hot weel set a pop it a baby yoda a Patrick Mahomes poster pokemon cards gold en silver jumbo oculus a phone a fortnite poster a PS4 side by side nentando labo Xbox 5 smelly sticker farts pray a watch Amarica flag couculator basketball cort a football a noodie.

Gunner Newby

Dear Santa

I wate a sousr ball a game for my sitch drones and to have a good christmas.

Cooper Deason

Dear Santa

I want a jrum set and a PS6 a Xbox AVR. a tinoswich and iphone.

Fabio Bonilla Alvarado

Dear Santa,

I wat a 13500 v-buck card and eleric scooter an a big cat and a PS5 and 200 dollers.

Jaxson Linn

Dear Santa

I wod like a 1m dolrs Robkx fortnit lakebox mrch.

Carlos Arevalo

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and this is my list. I want a bule hoverboard and Pokemon stuf and cooking book and easy baker and makeup.

Love, Emma Harlin

Dear Santa

I wat a game uv mickcaf story wat hot chips and I wat withe stom plunge and a curofe.

Cade Ellenbecker

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. This is my wish list. I want stud eaarings. I would also like a pink and purple ellechrik sckooter. And a stuffed panda. And 2 pars of rander slippers.

Love, Calah Woodside

Dear Santa

Nixon Davis

Dear Santa,

Wut I wawt for christmas is a corgea plush. A doxin quich wud by nose. A set uv toy food is perfect. A afmal toy prite ples?

Cora Hudson

Dear Santa/ parents,

I wunt to have a nerf gun and a huvubord it is fun and a pupe because it is a husce ad a scoodre that is bloue and black and rad.

Melanie Morales

Dear Santa,

I hope you make it to my house and for Christmas I want a DINOBLASTER!!! And a side by side toy and I want a karate costume also a 100 DOLLER BILL!!!!

Presley Regan

Dear Santa/ Parents,

Can I have a wlecherick skuter. And a snak nerf gun pys. Can I have a huverbord. And a good crismis.

Clark Beuterbaugh

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon. I want lagosee. I want fijits. I want fegbood.

Lilibeth Cardenas

Dear Santa,

I have a list for you. I what sum soxs and sum money and I well leev cookiyies a puppy and a cats.

Love Jazlyn Davis

Dear Santa,

This is 4 things that I want for Christmas. Ferst I want spa stof like a big bowl and that comes with orbes. Second paint selfies. Like paint brushes and sum canvases. Third a sqishamellow any kind works. Last thing a treehous just for me and my friends and that has swing.

Elena Ochoa

Dear Santa

I wod lik a baby yoda toy.

Guadalupe De la Rosa Perez

Jill Hartman's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

How do you get in my hous with no Chimen. This year I have ben kind of good. Wil you giv me a camre for you too! Plese. Can I have 1,000 robus for mean my sistr. Can I have the gam tab plese. Can I have mincraf money.

Love,

Fernando Manahl

Dear Santa,

Thank you for erding you have got me and have are the evr doing can I have a foopol and a drt bike and a lechgtr and cloos and tois.

Love,

Elvin Gomez

Dear Santa,

thank you for my now close. How ar you doing? I would like some brushis and wer plate and ten squis shmlds.

Love,

Maria Sacaxlot

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for evreyting. so Santa I want some new clothes and I would like some new socks and I would like a Barbie.

Love,

Xowie Sellers

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Pokemon card game from last time. I would like to have som basket ball cards. an football cards. and a football. and I would like to have pokemon cards. and a video game and. How are you and Mrs. Clause doing.

Love,

David Sparks

Dear Santa,

thak you for my teser, and. I would like more clos.

Love,

Miguel Sanchez

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the doll last year and my sister's mini doll. How are the elves doing? I would like some rollerskates and cristmas headphones. And last a American girl DVD.

Love,

Addilyn Rowe

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last years presents. Is the elvs happy This year? I would like a American Gril Doll DVD. I would also like a stuffed animal and a boy barbe.

Love,

Layna Harris

Dear Santa,

thank you for the toys Last yer and How are the elfs. how is Mrs. Claws. I want a hamster, iphone 11- thats all

Love,

Keyin Lee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the i wut popist i wut a now slim set i wut a sliset.

Love,

Payton Smith

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys. How are you doing. I would like a lots of Books

Love,

Gaby Cervantes

Dear Santa,

thank yoy for the Bardie pet vet. How is the elfs and Mrs. Claus dooing. Can I ples have a slime set and a Barbie pitsa plato set. And one more thing 4 hatchabes.

Love,

Piper Norrell

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the qoqe t pirs and the shoos. How are you doing? I whould like a noo pilow and a pack of marckers.

Love,

Noelia Noyola

Dear Santa,

Than you for the Hotwell toy How did you Have magic? I wold like a psb Also 4 ps5 controlers.

Love,

Lex Jones

Dear Santa,

thank you Santa but Santa im mising a stuff and santa I like your elf and your elf got me som candy but Santa my stuff im mising is a old can

Love,

Abbie Quinonez

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the L.O.L.S. How is Mrs. Claus? I would like some new figets. Also I would like a pokemon book. Also I would like some Pokemon cards plese. Love santa and the elv's and mrs. c.

Love,

Charlotte Freed

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the T-rex toy. How are you doing? I would like a white T-rex. Also I would like a Crismis hat.

Love,

Allen Colorado

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the skooter last year. how are you doing. want is a sker uf lufas caus i thank that there cute.

Love,

Lauryn Hardin

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the pokemon cards. how many elfs are there. Can i have a drone? and Pokemon cards?

Love,

Brantley Foster

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the hed phones. How are Peter and Shurger Plum? I would like Pokey mon Vielet. And 3 Pop its plese and thank you.

Love,

Aiden Keifer

Dear Santa,

How are you dooeg? This year I have ben kind of nise. Wil you giv me a Pupe Ples?

Love,

Emmett Gregory

Dear Santa,

Thank-you for the LOL doll house Does Mr. S Claus make you cookie and this year can I pls have wolf ear's clip and a heart locket.

Love,

Emmett Gregory

Dear Santa,

How are the rander doig? I am good. I wnt a pinoceo dol ples.

Love,

Alberto Martinez

Stacy Honea's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

I want a star wars Lego set with vader and a lego at-at, a lego deathstar. Ive Been good this Year. I Also a nintendo switch and a nex box. And my own hat. My queshten is what is your iye color

Jonathan

Dear Santa,

I would like t have a Lego iron man set pleas. And make sher that it is Big but not to big. Last year I had a fun day. But I got a question is it hard to do your job. And will keep giving peresant to every kid for ever. And ever.

Love,

Leo

Dear Santa

I Ben good this yere. I askt for the big'es brbe' drem hous for a long tim so can you try your best to mack me one pless. And a sorise hors Bage dess and I wunt a dog toy pless. I oslo wunt a brbe cra to pless. Oslo I wunt the Big'es tree hous ever pless. Oslo I wunt a lot of dog splis I don't car wat cin it is pless. And a big'es hand house pless.

Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a robux card. This year I did my chores. How fast does your sleigh go? Also I've been really good this year.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I whant a aletereced scooter please I also whant a pet dog and a ps5 please. Last year you gave me a scooter. I liked it because it had those lightsand it was the best present I had. How do you know if someone is liing or not? How does your rain deer fly.

Love,

JenCarlos

Dear Santa,

I wot a huvra brod and a cat, and a glowe in the drack srat and a be bag and a chraapoiling thacyoo. I bin gooD hor bo you slay sow sast.

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa,

I wunt a lego dinusor and toys to play dinusors and I lrn about to cownt back numbers and my femleey I have a sestr and my mom and dad and my dog and I wunt a choow toy for my dog toy for my pupeey and a dinusor T-rex toy and a lego and a drum but tineey drum Santa is a best santa

Tate

Dear Santa,

I ben so good Can I have a puppy and candy and close and shoose and a bike and a elv aso a desk and a char and a spra bottle for my har aso dath boms and a jinormese stuff ankle last year my class sol a camera I have an kweshten last year wera you bisy

Love,

Elise

Dear Santa,

Can i ples get a dog and a game. I Behaved because I wont to get a dog and a game. do you have everything?

Love,

Walter

Dear Santa,

I behaved good this year. So can I please get a orby gun, clothes, shoes, pokemon, snake, colectables. And last year I didn't get anything that was on my list. Do you actually know if were awake.

Love,

Axelon

Dear Santa,

I what a brtbaik. and I haie being good so fer. and I did good in scool. and I what cash for my Dad because my Dad neds help. Thank you

Love,

Jedidiah

Dear Santa,

Can I get a hot weel set plees santa plees am' i gun nu get cu'l But I dont wun nu. I hop I dont get cull I wunt wut I ast for plees santa plees how Fast can you go theroo the world?

Love,

Elliott

Dear Santa,

Kan you ples gat me a ntanoswl i ws aliyldi good thi yer. and i wh to gat suting als fo mi druthr and mi mom and dad sum thing this yer and ford dog and thas it santa luov fo Analee and mige and brindu and Anji.

Analee

Dear Santa,

What I want for chrismiss I want a new doll close for my bild a bear she only has a dress and a head band and secont I want a puppy and all the stuff we need for the puppy also I went o my sisters band she plates the trumpet and thered how is it like to be in north pole is it a place with snow and I been good this year. Thats my last qwostin.

Love,

Sofia

Dear: Santa,

Can I please get a magic all. On christmas I going to go see the lites and a lots of chrismas trees santa I have a question for you good were do you live. and how do you gift presents to the kids in one night.

Love,

Monse

Dear Santa,

Cane I plees hav a charsard stufe anamole somthing somthing that was fun last yer was the peresins. My queston is hal match randeer do you haf. I hav den good dering the holudase

Love,

Hudson

Der Santa,

Can I have plese have a crimiss a dog toy cat toy, I had fun whithe my flamey it was si sitsidide to see my flamey. What for crimiss I what a liv dog. I be good

Love,

Gabbi

Dear Santa,

Can I pleese have a soccer ball for crismis and a pair of soccer cones also can I have a good net for crismis. Last year I got a present from you thanks for that presents santa. How much times have you gavin presents to kids?

Love,

Dylan

Dear Santa,

May I please have a puppy corn for a magic mixy. I love what you got me last year exeeshel the corrit cuter please git somethang for Aero my dog he shas a stocking with siffer crismus is one of my faveret times of the year

Love,

Arwyn

Dear Santa,

This year I want a google pixel 7 pro, a jet ski, and a artik fox elf pet. Over the past year I have ben working on divishon. I hav ben doing good on divishon. Santa is is hard to remember all of the raindeers names and one more thing I have ben vary good this year well sume times.

Love,

Jase

Dear Santa,

Can I plse have a tablet and las year a go I lrd tat you can be your on sef and you are speshl to me and I so much I wao for christmas is santa.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I want a iphone 14 for crismas. Also my yere was so fun I went to the crismas prad and i got to spend time with my mom. Santa do you like crismas?

Love,

Grace

Aaron Kooistra's second-grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you last christmas. Their is a lot of present for me I will like a 100$ and a iphone and ipad and a kittn and a dreess or my mom I will like a dress an a new pin. And berd my dad I like a new shrt and a new iphone

Love,

Angellyka

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the x box one last year it is realy fun. How are your elf and missis clos doing. and thank you snowball. Can I have a oclis. Thank you santa for all you dun.

Love,

Myles

Dear Santa, I have been good this year how are you and the elves thank you for last years presents one thing I want is madden 23

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I have four i mean 2 question's for you do you have a kid. Are you real i think you are. Have i been good. I think it's 47 out of 100. But i have something for the elves thank you for the games. I would like plushie's bee swarm toy's. And a puppy my mom wants pink stuff. My sister want's a green cat popit and dog,cat toy's

Love,

Ty

Dear Santa,

Will you please give people love, joy, and fun I love you Thank you for last year's gift's please bringfive 100 Rubux you bring so much joy to so much kids thank you.

Love,

Rebekah

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? Are your rain deer cold? How is mrs clause? Thank you for last years presents. For Christmas this year I want a Legos. My friends want some stuff for Christmas my friend Elliot wants a Legos like me. Angelique wants a kitten Ellie wants one toy. Ximena wants a puppy.

Love,

Cora

Dear Santa,

Thecs for last yers presents and I wut to gev you cookes haw much elves do you hav haw good have i ben. I wut a for welr dad a now bot mom a buch uv munee frens pokemon I all so wut pokemon.

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last yer's patients for me, and my family and my friends. I am going to have cookies and i have a quston for you what cind uv cookies do you like and my behavor is 1 out of 100 and the parents for me is a magic toy. And i want a pet!

Love,

Makenzie

Dear Santa,

Do you have elves? I want a bakagun, nerf gun, and a big booster pack.

Love Diesel

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the presins you are the best Santa I have ben good Bristol has ben good to my mommy and daddy are filing each others stockings I wont to see you Santa I Love you Santa.

Love, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

thank you for last years present, I've been really really really good. Can you please get these things. I want concerts tickits to Ariana Granday a new iphone 13. This is what I want for my sister. And my mom. Vinl iron on socks, necklaces, bracelets, and perfum. This is what I want for my friends dinosaurs, pokemon head bands. This is what I want for my pets toys, food, and beds, thank you.

Love

Angelique

Dear Santa,

Thank you for working so hard so I could be happy plese give poor people christmas we will poot ranedear food near owen big snow man my dad wold like a chanesaw my mom would like christmas stuff Isaac would like a game boy I would like a BeBe gun

Love,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything. thank you for perents. Why do you name your reindeer? I've been really really really good! Are you real? I want calico critters and lego frends. My mom want more cook stuff. My dad wants camp stuff. This note is dontay. Adios amega Santa

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa

Thanks for all the wonderful present frum last yer your elves wrck do hord. I will leve you coocys for you. Iv bin a very good gril. Can you git me a Rilha an ipod. One thing are you rill. Can you git my unkl an ant chrytce. Can you git my mom and dad sox tanke you Santa Jolly to Santa

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

OMG doll berier hers LOL doll pokemon cards a toy unicorn a stuff bildabaere.

Love,

Sunny

Dear Santa,

I bin bad but Im an saree. I wate a ps5 fro christmas. How are you. I wate a go cart. I wate a gas rscar.

Love,

Frank

Dear Santa,

thank you for last years presents. I'v bin very good this year. I left you cookies and carrots. Are you real Santa? My pet wants lettis. Can you get my sister toys and candy. For my mom can you get her a car. For my friend can you get him pokemon. I want toys and candy. Can you get my dad a xbox.

Love,

Lannon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents and taco. How can you be warm at the North pole? How many elfs do you haf? I want for christmas a lego and a xbox 360 and a Golden chardesar GX. and a Trex. My letle brother Angel he want a baby shark and a goldfish bag. And a car and a pet dog. My mom wants a vaceuway my dad wants a hamer

Love,

Rogelio

Dear Santa, thac you for last year gift. How are you Santa claus I am realy good this year I am going to leave milk and cookie I love Santa

Love

Keagan

Dear Santa,

I know that I havent been good this year but I know that your forgiving and please forgiving me. I have a long list if it's to much presher just send money 100s or 200s but heres a fue gifts a Kenny Chesney consert tickets, a pokemon chimpchar plush and a lego set.

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last year presents family you friends pets cusen brother behavior happy fun good brother good happy fun cusen fun happy good caresey. Cookies for Santa elves Mrs. Clos

Love,

Ximena

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last year's presents cookes dog to you family doll phone friends bunny cora peys and for wnt sd pet.

Love,

Michelle

Dear Santa,

For mi mom kioo giw mi mom a 100s for koe I wu hem to haw a patterns for me. I wut a pastn5 ntdoseis 1000 pokemon renz mi brdto b to mro

Love,

Brock

Dear Santa,

Tdey for I wonted a 10 mu and thens for me and family I wont a ban blad pack miles wons a fort mom wons a scol suplis wons a jet pac cweshchen wuch ciad uv cuces do yow want choses choclet chep and butr nutmeg and peent

Love,

Jae

Melinda Mathe's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

Can I tell you a few questions Santa. What is your favorit cooky? What is your favorit milk? Is the Gerinch going to still Christmas? I think I have ben good. I rily want a miny gum ball musheen. A camru that can make you toob vidyo. Camru that has film. A robot slof. Some rambo high dolls. Autumn a robot pic. Grama cerois. My mom a cumfy pilo. Mrs. Mathe Claus. Lila ramoll high doll.

Love, Madison Straubing

Dear Santa,

I have questions. How do you get the presints gon in one nit. Which randeer is your favret. I have been very good. I would like a baby bruther and a huvubord and a new bike and a new tablet. My dad needs a new truk. My mom needs a new car. My dad wunts a PS5.

Love,

Maddox Ball

Dear Santa,

Why do y have elfs. My in the nis lit. I wut a buch of a sogeres and pokemon. My mom wus a ring.

Love,

Angel Hernandez

Dear Santa,

Is it kod? I bin good dis day. I did my chos. I wut a dog and a tadleit. mom wus a Ipone fortin.And miy dad wus a mosikl. I hop you kums to my has.

Love,

Samuel Garcia

Dear Santa,

I have been in the middle of good and bad. I have a question how old are you? What I want is a robot that eets you anything you want and a robot dog named boe. What my famaly needs is Tena wants a robot dog mommy wants candles Kimberlyn wants sticker chart Amiiea wants Christmas doll Madison wants camra.

Love,

Lilah Emery Martin

Dear Santa,

Wat I wat for krismis is a robot dog end a krisimis pilo with a stokeg blakit end a snoglob. im sree for beg men to my fmila but i no i hv dun my chors. my mom was books with groleegs. my sistr ras baby toes. miss mathe was a butfl kedl. mistr mathe was tools end a kr. kooltin wus pens end shrs with a chree shrt. end i aso wat robokx.

Love,

Amelia Petty

Dear Santa,

Can you pack your sled? I want something from Thomas and the magic railroad it is Lady. I olso want Delsl 10 and splader and Doch.

Love,

Landon Anderson

Dear Santa,

I have some questions. Why do you wear a big red coat? What are your reindeers names? I have been good this year. I did my chores. I would like a play store. My sister would like a ice cream set. I would like to get my mom a ratchet and clank blanket and a box of candy canes.

Love,

Joey Smith

Dear Santa,

Do you have a aiv? I wot for cresmes a majapawrs. My fimle wot for cresmes is to ucv jacup to cum bac a liiy and I wot to tell you a bat me I am 9 and I am name is Rosa and my fafit cluldr is purple and I am nine cludr is brown I am sch cuslr is brown I am harir cuslr is black luc in the bac it is a creuvet I grid my bes. I have to tel you as recret santu I cant on you and doe you promse me you yel get me my and my is fimle pres and I will lev a cad cuz on the tabu pleas and thac you.

Love,

Rosa Saucedo

Dear Santa,

I have a cupl of questions: why do you have raindear and why do you give peopol gifes? I have ben good this yier. I want pokemon cards and gams and some book. My brother wants a vido game my mom wants books.

Love,

Logan Coates

Dear Santa,

Do you know my name How old are you? Do you have pets? I've been good this year. Can I have a robot dog? Can you give me a PJ set? Can I have a makeup set? Can you give my dog a toy so I can play with her?

Love,

Paislee Cooley

Dear Santa,

I have some cookies for you and also milk i hope you enjoy them. I have been good today. My dad wants a 3D printer also i want a tornado bus toy and a box with 5 Greyhound Cananda buses. and for my mom some pair of shoes and pants also my dog wants 10 doggy toys.

Love,

Miguel Mireles

Dear Santa,

do kids asc for the same theing sum time. I sum time be bad and sum time I be good. This year I wunt a fone and a robote dog to. my mom and dad wunt a good Crismus and a good presient and I get to call my mom and pepemunts and go bac to scooll.

Love,

Lena Pollard

Dear Santa,

I have some questions for you do you like your milk cookes? I alsaw wonder if you get coled in the north poll? for Christmas I wood like a star wars Legos. my bruther wood like a noow nerf gun.

Love,

Annsley Ellis

Dear Santa,

I.v been doing good this nice crismas year I have some qestons is your elfs are cute and i need to tell you my crismas list I want a LoL dolls and mini brands and a toy maycup set my mom would like money shoes because we just vegadabel and a lunch box for me my mommys name is emma Rosales Antonia

Love,

Jimena Rosales

Dear Santa,

I have some questions for you. Which reindeer is your favorite. And am I on the nice list. Santa I have been realy good this year I've done my work and chores. Some things that I want this year is a barbie doll and a bike and a I phone. And I would give my teacher some candles and a book. And give my freind a doll. And give my other freind a cheer outfit and give my mom a new phone. and my freind a robot dog. have a good Christmas Santa.

Love,

Jaycii Sinclair

Dear Santa,

What do you do in the summer? do you make moives? I have done vary good! I have done all my chors. I want a elekchronik pyano and I want 30 shopkins and 6 hamsters. I want two iphones and one ipad. And I want a big cart of stickers. And last thing is 3 big botles of slime. My mom want some cleaning splize. My brothers wants a PS10. My sisters wants a croshakit. My friend wants a phone. Ms. Mathe wants candoles or some books. Thank you for every Chrismas presint! Wen I git my presints I will be so happy!

Love,

Kimberlynn Randolph

Dear Santa,

I want a popcorn masin and things for other pepl and a sonic plush. Santa I will give you cookis. We lik you.

Love,

Henry Blakely

Dear Santa,

Wen you go down the chimee you dont get deree. What I want for crimsus is new pokemon. I have ben good this yeeer. I dont no what my flamlee wunts for crimsus.

Love,

Brody Herod

Dear Santa,

Cad I see you? I have bin good. Pleas bring me a LOL brbe. Will you giv my bruthr trans car lagos?

Love,

Ashley Magana

Dear Santa,

How dus it feel beeing in the norf pole? I have ben in the good lis. Pleas bring my noow fone. Will you giv my dad a noow tools?

Love,

Jacob Batres

Dear Santa,

Haw did you make yr gr sla? I have ben good. Pleas bring me a modrsikl. Will you giv my bruthher pokemon cards.

Love,

Josue Rojas Calderon

Dear Santa,

Doo you no my name? I want some dresses for my barbee. I ben good sometimes and bad sometimes. Will you giv my sister a colering book weth some crayons.

Love,

Isabella Santillan Torres

Dear Santa,

Haw do you make roodlf fliey? I have ben good. Pleas bring me spider man legos. Will you giv my bruthr ledl agul?

Love,

Brandon Perez Portillo

Bailey McAbee's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

Santa I'v ben good. I wont a scat bord. And a computer and a ulechk gitar and a. gold trofie and a rimot car and my muther sed to me she wood ask you if you can giv me a fone and I wont a the fone and a xbox. Thank you for all the presins.

Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I have ben good and loved and I Hope that you have a good chrismas. Question do your reinderr go soper Fast? and I Hope that I get a scakte bord. and I hope that evreyone gets somethaning that they whant and one more thang I love chrismas!!!!!!

Love, Alyssa

Dear Santa,

I relly have a queshtin for you how many reindeer do you have? Ok now i'm going to tell you how i'v been this year well my behavior this year well i had some rophe times but also very good and i'm sorry for all i did this year that was bad. ok now i'm going to tell you about the gifts my mom relly wants a vacaton off of work. Can i get at Least 4 or 5 packs of Pokemon cards.

Love, Lexi

Dear Santa,

I have bin wanting a mini derk bike and rayce is wanting ere pods and my brother is wanting god of war and my mom new iphone.

Love, Ty

Dear Santa,

Santa questions for good but not as good. A presents giv mrs mcABEE and a skateboard and legind Pokemon

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I have ben good ane I hope I get a lot of presens and I want a Iphone 14 pra I want a lot of boosterboxs and a laptop and a ten ft long charger and a tablit and a lot of money so I can give to to homelis pepal and I want a new zemb toy and a 20 pack of cards and I want to see your randers

Love, Cayden

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookes do you like? I have ben Nice. Will you bring me new shoos plece? My mommy wants a shert and my Daddy wants a sunglasses.

Love, Janelle

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a I Phone 14 for crismis and how do you fit thro the chimne? And can you ckinvinds mrs mcabee to move peytons desk were caydens is please? And I wunt a doll and I been relly good this year I wold be sooo happy if you got me a I Phone 14 so can you ok bye bye santa.

and last thang, Lexi wunts bff braslt and I was good at helping my family and I hep my frends and I Relly wunt a I phone 14 soooo much so I love you Bye Bye and I wunt a bunch of sqish melos that look like stich ok bye bye

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I haven't been really good but I try to be nice. I hope I get gifts. I want to get my mom a nice necklace with a jewl in the middle And I want a lego macio lugi's mansion lego set and a Minecraft lego cave set. A baby 8 talking toy please. And my family to be happy please.

Love, Andrew

Dear Santa,

Wat kind of cooces do you like? I have bean nise. Will you breg me a dol piecs? My cuson wonets a toy gun.

Love, Ann River

Dear Santa,

I would like to get ihop gift card to my teacher. and I behave really good this year. and i walld really like a camera drone. All year I've been wanting it. The cheapist one is 29$ and i want it but you don't have to do it. also how do you fit down the chimney santa? Also I've been helpful calm and respectful. Thank you santa. Until next chrismas, good bye santa.

Love, Zane Wilson

Dear Santa,

What I want for chrismas is a elf for my sister and Christmas toys and I have ben ruff sometimes I have ben good and I want a new star because my other star is Broken a star for my Christmas tree

Love, Braylon

Dear Santa,

How do you feed your reindeer. and where did you got your elf's. I'v been good dis year and I been nice also. For crismas r I want a lot of gifts and I can't even say all of the gifts that I want for crismas and I hope I have a wonderful day at playing at the snow because you can make a snowman.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. My family has been good. Please give me a useful toy. Please give me the happiest time with my family. Please give my sister a plush to sleep with tonight and plea so give me a cute swedter and a fluffy blanket. I wish you the happiest Christmas.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa

I have been good lately i want for chismas is an ipad and a barbe and teenager lol and for my loves for mom and dad and how old are you tho and grandma and uncle and i thinck my grandma would like a neackless. i thinck my mom would like a teddy bear and brothers would like a games i thinck my uncle would like a teddy bear and my dad would like a xbox.

Love, Michalen

Dear Santa,

I'm good to my mom and my dad and evryoyn so for chritmis I want pokimons sum socks and new shoes and a fortinite card and im good because I help my mom with the dishes and I hope evrybode gets what they want and im grateful what I get bye santa and I hope you have a grate day.

Love, Albert

Dear Santa,

Can you brig Lucy back? Can you bring ant Holley back to are family? I whant a telliscope, scapebord, and a santa wind-up toy. I know my behavior has been bas but I pramis I will do better. I love you Santa.

Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a camera, oculis, legendary pokemon, iphone 7, rollerskates, skate board. And I want those things because I have been a good boy. And I have some questions. Do you help the elf on the shelf? How did you meet Mrs.Claus at.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I want for crimis I want a I hpone 13 and a scapord and a crismis hat, and som rebux and pop is and a lechric scooder and I have bin nice and men and I want nice siz three

Love, Kevin

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a cat and a iphone and a santa hat I have ben rilly good this year santa and a math book that I sol you whith pranser the rander and I need you to know that my teacher is the best and I love hr so much and I hope my teacher loves me and glasses.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

Hay santa I am very sory for all the mastakes and bad chosis can you end world hunger and get a spesher shoo for my dad so his foot feels good and not sore. For sophie is art cavisis and art suplys. And for my mom probly medoson and for me nitindo switch and 2 other controlers and a vstar mue rainbow golden non fake for class free food and thai is all I can ask for cus I am not greedy

Love, Theo

Dear Santa,

I have ben goof for crismus I wont for is a playdo and mine brnd ad color pesol and for my famille gef temy prest for chrismus ples my mom wast a pot and my dad wast a tv pls santa my mom well buy a lttle chrismus tree but in her pers oh ya one more tike can I have a prest just one more can I have a cart that sec rolbox ples santa

Love, Nicole

Ashley McKelvy's second-grade class

Dear Sant,

You are The best How do reindeer fli? I want a tablit and a liVe dog.

Love, Alisson

Dear Santa,

I wont a ramp and a toy minygam and a reel dr tbyc and camafllou and i woned to see hou you dr dooing i wont sam noo nrf guns I shoodent degrv enee presens thester

Love, Ricky

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fli? I want Jordins and ifone 14

Love, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

You are The best. Santu you are he be kows you driver presents. I want a ifone 14 and a live perit.

Love, Franklin

Dear Santa,

I wunt a smele -0100 I ols wunt to noo two blit laf

Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I am so excited of Chrismes I what a XBOX and a PS4 and a PS5. and I have a question Do you have childeren?and can I have jupfors and can I have a DertBike and a computer.

Your friend, Anthony

Dear Santa,

I wunt a legod Pockmon Set and i wunt i wur oluv the uthr good preses i spshoole Mrs. Mackelvee

Love, Skyler

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board pink and a barbie's DJ's barbie horse amozon gift card Claire's gift card american girl doll PomPom Pensil Flower skirt.

Love, Mila

Dear Santa,

I can't wate for Christmas because you bring as joy and happiness

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Love, Blazin

Dear Santa,

Im so exidid For christmas I want a iPhone 14 Blancet and iPade BilduBrgl scort lagehs.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

For christmas can I have a toy hrs please and fanc you can I have a squishmelo please and fanc you hou is your ranedere doing?

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

A toy trane and a Iphone 12

Love, Abel

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone how is your reindeer I want a LOL DOll. rambo hay Doll. how is missis Clos I want a crismes dres.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

How are your elfs? I now that scout is doing reilly well and I will masher that I will do the wite things.

Love, Grace

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for chrismas I will give you cookies and milk on chrismas and make you a cupcake.

Love, Imri

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas. May I have a heat blanket and a so how is mrs clause is she sick or no.

Love, Camryn

Dear Sant,

I would want a huver board. Awso I would like a netendo switch and a golden binder fill with pokemon cards blade bust toy head phones

Love, Ervin

Dear Santa,

I have been so nice this year how wus Mrs. Claus? And how was the raindeer? And you are the best and i would be happy If you come to my house!

Love, C.J.

Dear Santa, I am so excited for Christmas. I love opening presets and see what poeple get. Do the elf's and you get to sleep a lot? Do you get to sleep Santa? How do you know what poeple want for Christmas.

Love, Milagros

Dear Santa,

I just want 2 things fo christmas. I that is to spent time with my frends and famly. And monster high dolls. Dus rudolph rilly gide your slay.

Love, Bree

Dear Santa,

I want Gaby's doll hous, a bike for my hous, a stuf animal, sum fosy sox, sum close for my baby pony, a soot case.

Love, River

Courtney Noonan's second-grade class

-Emma

Hio Santa I am so icsitied to go to Iuwur I'm oso icsidid to go see you. Oso Jinglebell and Christmas holly hath ben hiding in rile fun spots. Love you so so much.

Charlotte

Dear Santa, I rily want to ribe your slay. And frilly whant to no how bo you visit all of the houses in one night. How bo the rainbere fly. And Frily want to see misis claws.

Love Delanie

Dear Santa I love you wat do you do at the north pol wix is ther snow at the north pol Santa is the best ever I was born in 2016 on Janeewery 26 that is win I was born I love Santa.

Ariah

Dear, Santa Love Santa,

How do you get to the north pole? For Christmas I want a dogy thats cute and a baby. Please. And a huver board. Please. and a R.C. car can I have tow please. Love Santa

-Blazen V

Dear Santa. I wunt a memre card and a letch scootre. I wunt a popit ples. I wunt a gud popit. I wunt a letch car. I wunt a glud and a san glasis. I wunt a book plese. Houw bo you go to the north pool.

Luve Santiago

Dear Santa, I would like 4 things for Christmas; A 3D pen, A Toby Watch, More Magic books, And a fake Christmas elf. Did you like the Apple Stuedel from last year? I will put out some nuts for your reindeer. Tell Mrs. Claus I said "hi." I will see both of you at B.W.S. or Breakfast With Santa!

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa, I want a train and a battle ship/cumputer a cee bord, hef ous all of the viteyo games stuff.

Love, Jason

Dear Santa, Can I please have a stuffy Batman? Where is the North Pole? Can you please let me have a Batman watch? Can I please have a night light and a Alarm clock? Thank you for being good and fair.

Love, Dale

Dear Santa.

I whont to know how fast can your slay go. I whont a roodof toiy

Love Elijah

Dear Santa, I want a three feet long godzilla toy, Lego godzilla and three books that are graphic novels and they'r cald wings of fire book three is card The hidden Kindgom, Book four The Dark Secret and Book five, merry Christmas!

Love Anthony

Dear Santa, ibihgod. Thes yer i wunt a dog. Live to end gcach to. Ples end a feshet set. To end a LOL set to. Chres for the Dog. a chmos swedr to.

-Emery

Dear santa,

I want a baby alive. Why did roodof come to my house? I also want a genstone water bottle. I want a lego set. Thank you for getting me chirstmas gifts. Also some new books would be good. I think snow flake lost her power. I want mini figures.

Love, Kylie K.

Dear Santa, how many elf's do you have? Any way's I wanna say thank you for giving every single boy and girl gif's!

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

Wot Is roodof doig? I am cind I wont a huvrbord and a gocrt and a bloo fan. See you next crismis.

Luv Michael

-Aaron

Dear santa,

For chrismas I want a cossy blanket please. And hopefully I get Everything that's on my Chrismas list at home. And can I also get a schwishmellow please. And one queston how Do your raindeer kow Where to go.

Love Sofia F

Dear Santa

-Kiley

Der santa i love criz miz alitl. You ned to cut yor berd. Giv me presinz i wuz good war ic DJ hoo is thiz elf i am scard mi dad mit cil her.

Love Bryar

Lov Alexa

Santa is the best cause he give us presents on chrimas and Santa can fly with his deers and a red thing also a bag full of presents for us. So its amolst Chrismas and I can't wait for Chrismas.

-Ein Y.

Dear Santa,

I would like a dolles and a big popit and a elf and sum socs and you but you haf to go dullver the presens even me but wen you are dun dlivering you and get me a ginepig. And wat cookes would you like and wat would your reandeerse like.

Love Abby M.

Kirsten Reese's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like lahohgini. Then a Xbox one all rar. Lastly a robot.

Love,

Carson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new art kit. Then I would love some LoL Dolls. Next I would like a move-a-ble cat.

Love,

Sally

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a doggy stuffy. A lego set. Then A cool big cat stuffy. Lastly some cool black head fones.

Love,

Eliza

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nerf gun. Then mini forwiller. Next a bike. Lastly a blackite. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Zander

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a red dego T.rex. Then A Lego gigrotsaris. Next a tv. Lastly nintindo swich.

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a banana. I alsowant a GoNoodle Thank you!

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like aphmau doll. Then I would like roller blades. Lastly, I would love a doll house.

Love,

Joleigh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a puppy. Santa I wishing for a snoglobe tha hase a picter of my dad.

Love,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a playset and a PS4. a guinea pig but not a white one. A cozy blanket with lots of dots.

Love,

Catherine

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Yo Kai watch. Next a 13 Yo Kai watch medal pack then a robux gift card. Lastly a dragon ball Z plush.

Love,

Bruno

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Heeley's. Then I would like a Sqooshmello! Next a elect scooter! Lastly fidget;s and corgi stuff. A corgi blanket everey thing corgi!

Love,

Kendee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a cameru. Then a phone and coffee.

Love,

Athena

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a New Pokemon game and a XBox and a pokemon wotch and a pokemon stufamul and a fone and some pokemon cards.

Love,

Micheal

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? This year I have ben kind of god. Can you plese give me a canmry four a ptichr? And santa I Love You.

Love,

Agnes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ps4. Next, I would like a fixing kit with tools. Then, a Robiox gift card that has one millon robux. Last mini brans but the toy ones.

Love,

Alexia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Ps4, a small titanic pool, a nerf gun, and a lego titanci.

Love,

Luke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nerf toy. Then a spidir man movee. Lastly a nintedow switch.

Love,

Dax

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a gineepig because my hamster dide. Then a bigg plushe plese and thank you. Next sum treets for my dog and cat. Lastly for my dog to come bak home plese.

Love,

Kalexy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like cars and a race car and magnets shirts new pencil and scissors and new markers glue stick and eraser.

Love,

Phoenix

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ps5. Then I would like a skateboard. Next to I would like a nintendo switch. Lastly. I would love a bike.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a xbox. Then I would like a new marshelo costume. Next I would like a snake or a giny pig.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an apple 13 Iphone. Then I want an art set. Next I wunt an a baby puppy. Lastly I would like an LOL art set.

Love,

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like baby frogs! Then I would like a chapter book! Next I would love a Nitendo Switch! Lastly I want a note book!

Love,

Fernando

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like two puppy. Next I would like a xbox. Then I would like a figit toy. Last I would like a TV.

Love,

Joel

Joanie Simington's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

So first I wunt evrey budey to be happy and joy fell and noddudey to be mene to iney budey and

I love my mom crena and my dad Nick and cand you ask Barnett felley and plese ask elfley to

sind u list us his favrit they so I can git it for him.

Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

I whunt to have a new blet and flufe pelo.

Love, Maci

Dear Santa,

A bubble timer and eraser sharpener

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas and Santa. The Christmas is my favorite day and Halloween is my favorite day

too. And Valentines is too. Christmas is the best and Halloween too and valentines is too. I

love Christmas so much.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I want a mechanical star Dagon level three. Buzewole Ox.

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing ok. I love Christmas but you made it real so I will say thank you. And on

my Christmas list I want a boy set holographic charzard, a baiblaid set and a planit scwishmelo.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas day because you always give us prezents all the time. I will

leve cookes with milk for you Santa.

Love, Cindy

Dear Santa,

Can I have gifs? How hav yuo bin? I no it bin a log time sinss lass Chrismas.

Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I want a chapter book and I want a notebook and I want playdow. And i want kinetic sand. And I

want poppets and i want soccer and football cleats. 100 dollars and i want a soccer ball. And i

want a football water bottle. I hope you did not freez in the northpole.

Love, Nathan

Dear Santa,

What do you want to have for your shack? I want 100000 Nulpix first adishin cards And a first

adishin charzard.

Love, Atticus

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing ok. Thank you. List pokemon and bey blade 10000000000000000000 and

range rover 18th.

Love, Shawn

Dear Santa,

I hope you good inuf to bring me sum toy i want a phone a chipe a fortnight gun and a xbox.

Love, Abel

Dear Santa,

I wot kid makeup. I wot kid nale polsh. I wot sum head bands bows. I wot chechsend. I wot a

gumball machine.

Love, Skylar Rose

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing ok. I wunt is a picher of cupid and comet and dancer and prancer and

rudolph and Blitzen and I wunt a pupe to and kinetic sand and remot control car and a nuther

plane.

Love, Axel

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good. I love you thank you. For christmas i wut toy like puzzle, barbie doll, fake

food, tablet, fidgets, pj, candy, rainbow doll, kinetic, robucks.

Love, Lucy

Dear Santa,

I wut a coloring pencils and close and toys and some hard tiye and a book playdoh and a

camera for kids and a toy kitchen for kids a tittel backpack and makeup for kids abd a tabkut

abd a cars that have words on it. And that all that I wut for christmas.

Love, Mayerlin

Dear Santa,

I present I like get Santa to help. Toys like toys. Thank you.

Love, Gisselle

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merey christmas. I wish you a mere christmas. I wish you a mere christmas and a

good fool new yeer.

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

I love Dolley Madison, James Madison, the whitehouse. Kinetic sand unicorn n a shirt.

Love, Cecilia

Dear Santa,

I wunt a squshmellow for Christmas and a tablit and some kinetic sand and a computer. A

unicorn shirt. I wunt a new pare of soos and makeup. Merry Christmas

Love, June

Heather Woodruff's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

This year I been gud. how do you giv Magik. wat is your favrit cande. Dear Santa clus. for Crismes can you giv me sum nice shoos and close and a loy and a lablit Ples and you are the best.

Joslyn Ruby Reyna

Dear Santa,

Thankyou for the peschs from last year. I wunt The cocyLas plushy. pLese. I Wunt a Big toy car. and a Targit gift card. I wunt a rainbow charzared.

Love

Luke McGearey

Dear Santa,

how is Missis Claus Whare did you get your name how did you get your ELFS Whatr did you get your Christmas suit and thank you for the foot ball toy last year and the laser toy i've bin kind of good this year so for this Christmas I wan't a PS5 or a lego set Pleas and than you oY more clothes Pleas and thank you!

love

Andrew rust

Dear Santa,

I need to ask wich is your favorite reindeer oh and thank you for the LOL doll last year. I have ben Ok this year. So if I am on the good list I would like a na na na doll and a ipad Pls and thank you.

Love

Andrea Quinonez

Dear Santa,

do you have a lot of priest? I Wundr do you have alot of reindeer I Love Christmis so much wich oreo I wate a sekrit Book I wunt I Phone Kase I Will gave you cookes Wiche Milke do you like I wut a I Phone 13 the end.

Santa

Liliana Tennison

Dear Santa,

Connor Butler

Dear Santa,

I hope You are having a good day. my beihaveer has been good but bud to. Oh and can I have a posca pens or Lumbo that kids can drive. and thank you for every thing you brang me.

Liam Snyder

Dear Santa,

Remington McKinney

Dear Mom and Dad,

this year I been okay but sometimes I can be bad sometimes. How long does it take to rap presents. Why do we have presents for Chrismas. for some presents I want a sarwas Legos set. and a R.C car. and a hover boad. a blanket and stufed animal. and a Apple watch.

love

Heayes Patterson to mom and dad.

Dear Santa,

this year I. have good and how is Mrs. claus and What is your good reindeer. and can you give me a lankybox foxy plushie and can you give me pokemon cards and Nitendo SWitch. and can you give me Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

love

Mateo Hernandez

Dear daddy,

How do you and mommy get in the attic with a broken ladder is it bokeh. I have been kinda good this year. Why do you eat cookie doe frozen. I want pokemon cards and a Vmax one and I want Sonic Prouteirs. I want Spidermans highdowt Lego set and a Pool for christmas

Love

Denver Coffey

Dear Santa,

thank you for the barbee gerem house Last Year Santa. haL do your randerse make the sled FLie. I wunt a reeL robot. I wunt a roy cochin. I wunt a Shrenk Mshen. I wunt a gabe doll house. I wunt 20 barbees. I want a iron.

from

Lily Casey

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite toy? Because my favorite toy is Profeetion. I want bose fer blocks, pop the pig, Glue, a phone that can make my own chanel, and a marble extreme run.

Love

Hunter Woolard

Dear Santa,

thank you fo the gan tol car and iPhone 4 I Bleve you are rael

Love,

Xavier Parker

Dear Santa,

wut is your randdrs fadite smc I wot a aifone 13 droNe Wif a camro iPad and a disortor. a rublox torceFrs and minedrans and a 4 a 9911 woch and efl stufe.

Love

Aracely Ortiz

wut is Yor favit Kooce. I din sinus good.

Dear Santa,

Natalia Rosales Rivera

Dear Mom and Dad,

Why do you dad like sweats oh yesh this year i have been good whut is you'r fafit anmor mom i asc for a car for kid me or muney or (pokemon's) or a now phone plese.

Love

Olivia Saucedo

Dear Santa,

I will give you some oreo and Mike. to eat and i will Levit in the tabr and i will put 5 oreo in it or cook

Matthew Vang

Dear Santa,

Love from

Brantly lux

Dear Santa,

For christmas i wunt a Toy Shacke and a toy sword and toy Anumls and a toy Barbeys and sum borbys hauos i think i have ben a good Grl i Got baptist i am so excited i have never got cole i think i have ben good Grl tuesday i don't think Chrismas is ubaoot Presints i thenk Chrismas is ubaoot seeing all of your family it is my favirt tim of the yer

Hollyn Thompson

Dear Santa,

Do you LiVe in th enorth ple how did your raneder. do you like cookie I will have a box of PoKe'MON and i will haVe a big box of PoKe'MON and I will a have a box of crayola

Lydaa Her

Dear Santa,

Everhett Taylor

Michaela Young's second-grade class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Pokemons, chocolate, books, art supplies, bouncy house, squishmellow fox.

From, Ariana

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Neca Godzilla 1954, 1994, 1989m 1964, and 1962. And a map of the world.

From, Hank

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a pokemon krod, kite, bus, and yo-yo.

From, Robert

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a giant cat squishmellow, frog squishmellow, avocado toast squishmellow.

From, Sofia

Dear Santa,

How are the raneder? I have ben good. I love you. I wont hot wels.

From, Angel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some markers, chocolate, art supplies and a dairy and a squishmellow.

From, Maci

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll, chocolate, 3000 robucks, airheads candy canes, gum, taco stand, tablet, ice cream stand, chick, slime.

From, Aala

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Pokemon and Charizard and fone.

From, Liam

Dear Santa,

How are the raneder? I have ben good. I love you. I wont a tede ber.

From, Keily

Dear Santa,

I wut for Christmas is a VR set, 10000 Robucks.

From, Luis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like chicken, turtle.

From, Rush

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet, baby doll, and art supplies.

From, Chloe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a phone, switch, baby doll, pokemon, baby doll bed, chocolate, art supplies, cotton candy machine and markers. Thank you!

From, Jayzlee

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and a hover board, and a VR and a colers, Pokemon, Marvel Legends, art supplies, 200 Vbucks and 1000 RoBux.

From, Jase

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like clay and tools.

From, Gracyen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hubrd and a skudr and a abig squishmellow and a cook set and a tede unicorn and a weing and a necklace.

From, Haven

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a football and a Batman toy.

From, Henry

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want my room full of Paw Patroll, Challclet, and a big race car.

From, Debora

Dear Santa,

How are the raneder? I have ben good. I love you santa. I wont a my littl pony and a prinses.

From, Haley

Dear Santa,

I would want a VR, dog, Xbox, PS6, Pokemon cards, Marvel Legends, Robucks, snak, tablet, WIi, baseball bat and ball.

From, Kristofer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a PS6, Iphon 14, a tablet, Pokemon, a puppy, Vbucks 89000000.

From, Lane

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Marvel Legend, Iphone 14, Pokemon stuffys, Vbux gift card.

From, Reid

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Xbox, video game, jellybean and Princesse Peach stuffed animal. That is what I want for Christmas Santa.

From, Jackson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like PS5, dog, sckwooshmallo, VR, Xbox, art supplies, swich.

From, Lyllian

Dear Santa,

How are the raneder? I have ben good. I love you Santa. I wont a shoes weith weels.

From, Ivanna