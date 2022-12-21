OPINION: Long ago Christmas Eve etched in memory

It was Christmas Eve. I was maybe 10 or 12. My family was traveling from our home in De Queen, Ark., to my grandparents' house just outside of Grove, Okla. We didn't usually travel on Christmas Eve, but my father's work constraints and other commitments kept us at home until the last moment.

Snow had fallen on Northeast Oklahoma. While travel wasn't particularly dangerous, we still went slow and watched for slick spots on the highway. The sun had set hours before, and we thought it was nice to be able to see the Christmas lights on houses reflected in the snow.

Coming into Watts, Okla., from the south, we saw a red glow behind a hillside as we approached. "Wow! They've got some really bright Christmas lights," somebody from the back seat observed. "That isn't Christmas lights," my dad said.

What we saw next will be etched in my memory for as long as I live. We rounded the hill, and there before us was a house, fully engulfed in flame. And in front of the flames was a family, huddled together, standing in the snow, watching their home burn to the ground.

On Christmas Eve.

There were already other travelers there with them, so we kept motoring north. And for the next hour it was very quiet in the car, each of us in our own thoughts, wondering what it was like to watch your home burn on Christmas Eve.

I have often wondered about the fate of that family. Did the community rally around them with love and assistance that evening? Or did they find themselves cold and destitute, inside a barn or a tent, wondering how they would survive? I can't imagine the fear and anxiety they must have felt.

Every day, around us, there are people who are cold and destitute. Every day, around us, there are people who live in fear and anxiety, wondering where their children's next meal will come from, or whether they will be able buy them Christmas presents, or whether they will be able to keep the lights on and the house warm on Christmas Eve. If we have the means -- and most of us do -- we should seek to alleviate the suffering that surrounds us, and make the world a better place for those around us who are less fortunate than we are.

"Do not forget to do good to others. And share with them what you have. These are the sacrifices that please God." – Hebrews 13:16 (ICB)

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.