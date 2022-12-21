Panthers erase 10-point halftime deficit

ROGERS -- Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart wasn't all that pleased with how his team played in the first half, but he was all smiles after the final two quarters.

The Panthers (6-5) erased a 10-point halftime deficit and claimed a 50-47 road win Thursday night (Dec. 15) at Rogers Arena.

Senior Nathan Vachon gave Siloam Springs the lead with less than a minute left with a basket and then hit two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to push the lead to three. The Panthers were strong defensively in the final seconds in their 3-2 zone, forcing an off-balance potential game-tying three-pointer by the Mounties that was off the mark in the waning seconds.

Stewart said Rogers was definitely the aggressor in the first half, but his team finished strong.

"Down 10 and Rogers had all the energy (in the first half) and was a lot tougher than us," Stewart said. "... I thought Rogers was tougher in the first half, so we had a old-fashioned revival at halftime. The boys came out in the second half and really had a lot more energy. We're really proud of them.

"The pressure got to us. With like a minute left, I think we turned it over twice. And I'm getting ready to have it out with some players and all of sudden we're up three. I don't even know what happened. But I was really proud of the kids' effort in the second half. Great to see our kids respond, hit some big free throws down the stretch."

Dalton Newman poured in a game-high 23 points, including 17 in the second half for the Panthers, while Vachon added 21.

Rogers coach Lamont Frazier had no comment following the game.

Graycen Cash led Rogers (4-3) with 18 points, including four three-pointers, but he managed just two free throws in the second half and no points in the fourth quarter. Aiden Chronister was also in double figures with 14, including four three-pointers. But he also did not score in the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs used a big third quarter to turn a 28-18 halftime deficit into a 39-38 lead heading to the fourth. Freshman Skye Davenport's bucket gave Rogers its last lead at 47-46 before Vachon scored and drew a foul to give the Panthers the lead back. He did not convert the three-point play, but the Mounties would not score again.

Rogers led most of the first half and finished the second quarter with an 10-2 spurt to lead by 10 at halftime. Cash scored 16 first-half points. He and Chronister finished the half with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Mounties the 28-18 advantage.

Siloam Springs 50, Rogers 47

Siloam Springs^ 8^10^21^11^--^50

Rogers^12^16^10^9^--^47

Siloam Springs (6-5):Newman 23, Vachon 21, Spence 3, Hawbaker 3.

Rogers (4-3): Cash 18, Chronister 14, Davenport 7, Lindsey 4, Hoyard 2, Garner 2