Santa presenting gifts to kids with special needs

by Marc Hayot | December 21, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader There is always at least one child who cries when they sit on Santa's lap and Millie (right) was no exception when she saw Santa at the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the Elizabeth Richardson Center. Santa puts on a stoic face as he holds the crying child as Mrs. Claus looks on.

On Friday afternoon, the Civitan Club hosted its annual Christmas party at the Elizabeth Richardson Center. Making an appearance at the party were Santa and Mrs. Claus who distributed presents to the children at the center.

All presents were donated by the Civitan Club. Children shown in photos are listed by first name only per request of the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (center), and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo with the staff of the Elizabeth Richardson Center during the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the center. Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared to give gifts to children who attend the ERC.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sisters Letecia (center), and Selene have their picture with Santa at the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the Elizabeth Richardson Center. Mrs. Claus is all smiles as the sisters tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Eva (right) receives her Christmas present from Santa at the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the Ellzabeth Richardson Center. All of the kids received gifts which were donated by the Civitan Club.

Print Headline: Santa presenting gifts to kids with special needs

