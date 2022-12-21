Santa presenting gifts to kids with special needs

On Friday afternoon, the Civitan Club hosted its annual Christmas party at the Elizabeth Richardson Center. Making an appearance at the party were Santa and Mrs. Claus who distributed presents to the children at the center.

All presents were donated by the Civitan Club. Children shown in photos are listed by first name only per request of the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (center), and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo with the staff of the Elizabeth Richardson Center during the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the center. Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared to give gifts to children who attend the ERC.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sisters Letecia (center), and Selene have their picture with Santa at the Civitan Christmas Party on Friday at the Elizabeth Richardson Center. Mrs. Claus is all smiles as the sisters tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

