School board holds final meeting of 2022

On Dec. 15 the Siloam Springs School Board met for its monthly meeting -- the last one before winter break.

The meeting began with celebrating board members Audra Farrell and Travis Jackson, who have completed over 50 hours of board member training and become master board members.

The board also celebrated the certification of 13 high school students with a seal of biliteracy.

Once celebrations ended, an update was given on the report to the public that was orginally given in October.

Kelly Svebek, the district's director of assessment, gave an update on the school index reports, which shows that all but one school in the district received a "C" letter grade from the state.

Allen Elementary received a "B" rating.

The scores are made up from a number of different factors, including testing, graduation rate and attendance.

While the report isn't where the district wants to be, Svebek says there are other factors weighing in, and that there is optimism for improvement.

"We are on an upward trajectory, and that is encouraging," said Svebek.

Svebek shared a quote from the commissioner of education, which read, "As expected, this year's reports do not reflect a complete recovery from the pandemic and its effect on student learning. However, the reports do suggest a rebound."

This is the first year for indexes since 2019, as they were put on pause due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"I hope that this is shared with teachers, staff, whoever, and that these numbers are called out, that we are above state average," said Jackson.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick then shifted attention to the progress on the new administration building. While snow and significant rainfall slowed down movement on the job site, they are still on schedule.

The board then moved onto action items, unanimously approving student transfers and additional help for special education.

The meeting ended with the board agreeing to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of meetings starting in January, a suggestion that the board welcomed.