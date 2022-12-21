Sign in
VFW holds Christmas Dinner

by Marc Hayot | December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Izabella Gabs (left), the second place winner of the Voice of Democracy essay contest, looks on as Jaycie Lynn Rhodes, Beatrice Elizabeth Posey and Joshua C Rostoni, the winners of the Patriot Pen essay contest, display their awards. The awards were as follows: Gass won $75; first place Winner Rhodes won $100; second place winner Posey won $75 and third place winner Rostoni won $50. Not present was Emily Skaggs, the first place winner of the Voice Democracy essay contest, who won $100. The winners were announced during the VFW Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the VFW Hall.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa Claus gives former VFW Commander Frank Lee a candy cane at the VFW Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the VFW Hall. Santa did not say whether Lee was on the nice or naughty list.


Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Veterans and their guests gather at the VFW Christmas Dinner on Tuesday at the VFW Hall. Attendees were treated to a dinner from Rib Crib and veterans won prizes donated by different businesses in Siloam Springs.


