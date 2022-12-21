West Siloam Springs to purchase new police vehicle

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a police car and equipment for the new vehicle during the town meeting Monday.

Police Chief Larry Barnett told the trustees that one of the vehicles in the fleet, a Ford SUV with 50,000 miles on it, is experiencing transmission problems and has already been in the shop three times.

"It's kind of starting to be a lemon," Barnett said. "I'm afraid it's gonna quit if we don't get rid of it."

The trustees voted 4-0 to approve the purchases with Trustee Marty Thompson absent.

Barnett estimated there is approximately $44,000 in the vehicle surplus account and is expecting another $38,000 from surplussing two vehicles the previous month. Barnett also said he found a vehicle for $44,300 and is estimating an additional $10,000 for police equipment for the vehicle bring the total to $54,300.

After receiving the new vehicle, Barnett plans to surplus the Ford SUV, he said. Barnett was hoping to have the vehicle and equipment purchases approved during the meeting so he could order them and try to stay ahead of the supply chain issues that have plagued the nation.

"Whether it takes that long this time, I don't know," Barnett said. "Any time you order something, we have a hard time getting things."

Following the approval of the vehicle purchase the trustees approved the purchase of the equipment for the vehicle.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes from the board of trustees and municipal authority meetings on Nov. 21.

• Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA; Barnett; Director of Public Works Waylon Chandler and Town/ Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp.

• Approving town purchase orders for the month of November of 2022: General PO#'s 0151-0195 in the amount of $143,300; EMS PO# 0005-0007 in the amount of $41,497.

• Approving Trustee Andrew Conklin as an authorized signor for the town bank accounts.

• Tabling a discussion on the use of municipal funds to purchase flowers for funerals and memorial services of town personnel and their immediate families.

• Approving the business license of Never Rest LLC pending proper paperwork.

• Approving municipal authority purchase orders for the month of November of 2022: Water PO#'s 0098-0123 in the amount of $65,195; Street PO#'s 0042-0055 in the amount of $33,710; Meter PO#"s 0007-0010 in the amount of $396.