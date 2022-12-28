Arrests and citations

Dec. 19
• Jonathan A Boles, 43, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.
• Jose Adolfo Aldana-Ramirez, 43, arrested in connection with no drivers license.
• Melanie Aloha Wilmoth, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Ashley Marie Taylor, 22, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.
• Harley James Hoffman, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Weston Everette Simpson, 32, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance.
• Brittney Derae Rowan, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; careless/prohibitive driving; no drivers license.
• Jeremy Ben Ray, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 20
• Jose Melendez-Pomales, 33, arrested in connection with sexual extortion; aggravated assault; terroristic threatening; possession of firearms by certain persons.
• Luis Antonio Soria, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• John Mark Lindgren, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Mathew Hersh, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Courtney Gail Simpson, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Cherilynn Aikne-Sualau, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Robert Lathan Clemons, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 21
• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Devon Block, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Dec. 25
• Dustin Lee Lawson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.