Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | December 28, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Dec. 19

• Jonathan A Boles, 43, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Jose Adolfo Aldana-Ramirez, 43, arrested in connection with no drivers license.

• Melanie Aloha Wilmoth, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ashley Marie Taylor, 22, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Harley James Hoffman, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Weston Everette Simpson, 32, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance.

• Brittney Derae Rowan, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; careless/prohibitive driving; no drivers license.

• Jeremy Ben Ray, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 20

• Jose Melendez-Pomales, 33, arrested in connection with sexual extortion; aggravated assault; terroristic threatening; possession of firearms by certain persons.

• Luis Antonio Soria, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• John Mark Lindgren, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher Mathew Hersh, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Courtney Gail Simpson, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Cherilynn Aikne-Sualau, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Robert Lathan Clemons, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 21

• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Devon Block, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Dec. 25

• Dustin Lee Lawson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT