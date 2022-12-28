Arrests and citations

Dec. 19

• Jonathan A Boles, 43, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Jose Adolfo Aldana-Ramirez, 43, arrested in connection with no drivers license.

• Melanie Aloha Wilmoth, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ashley Marie Taylor, 22, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Harley James Hoffman, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Weston Everette Simpson, 32, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance.

• Brittney Derae Rowan, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; careless/prohibitive driving; no drivers license.

• Jeremy Ben Ray, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 20

• Jose Melendez-Pomales, 33, arrested in connection with sexual extortion; aggravated assault; terroristic threatening; possession of firearms by certain persons.

• Luis Antonio Soria, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• John Mark Lindgren, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher Mathew Hersh, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Courtney Gail Simpson, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Cherilynn Aikne-Sualau, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Robert Lathan Clemons, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 21

• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Devon Block, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Dec. 25

• Dustin Lee Lawson, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.