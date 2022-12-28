Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Annis Ellen Burger

Annis Ellen Burger, 75, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 25, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Modesto, Calif., to Viola Davis Ludgate.

She married Johnny Burger on Sept. 12, 1963, in Phoenix, Ariz.

She worked for the Motorola Company in Arizona, working on their Iridium Project, and has her name included on their #5 and #50 satellites in orbit.

She and her husband retired to the Gentry area where she became active in the Tired Iron of the Ozarks, and was inducted into the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association Hall of Fame. She also worked with the Senior Citizens of Gentry, enjoyed bowling and loved feeding her birds.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband of the home; three daughters, Angel Reinhart of Oklahoma, Sherry Brewer of Mesa, Ariz., and Cassie Cline of Show Low, Ariz.; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; along with other family members and friends.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge in the arrangements.

Edna Pam Fletcher

Edna Pam Fletcher, 78, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Dec. 23, 2022 at Quail Ridge Living Center.

She was born May 27, 1944 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Verlin Parsley and Marie Davidson-Parsley.

She was a hard-worker and independent lady. She retired from Franklin Electric. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping with her friends and going to the lake.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Fletcher; and one brother, John Parsley.

She is survived by her son, Jack Fletcher and wife, Erin of Watts, Okla.; one sister, Helen Kelly of Siloam Springs, Ark.; three grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Martin Cemetery with Pastor Chip Reagan officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

William "Bill" Gibbs

William "Bill" Lynn Gibbs, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2022.

He was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Akron, Colo., to Harley and Elnora (Pickett) Gibbs.

He married Freda Belle Speed on June 6, 1958, in Tahlequah, Okla.

He graduated from high school in Chetopa, Kan., and attended John Brown University, where he earned his Master Electrician's license and served the city of Siloam Springs, Ark., as a lineman for many years.

He also was a building contractor and farmer.

He donated his time, talent and resources to construct many churches throughout Northwest Arkansas.

He attended the Decatur Assembly of God church and served as deacon and youth minister for many years.

He was a sharpshooting hunter, world traveler, but mostly a reader. From the time he learned to read, he read a book a day for his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Bobby Gibbs (Anna), Harley "Bud" Gibbs (Darlene), Doyle Gibbs (Gloria) and Dorval Gibbs.

He is survived by his wife of the home; one daughter, Janice Eaton-Reed (Mel) of Bella Vista; one son, Jerry Gibbs of Maysville, Ark.; two brothers, Dorlen "Lee" Gibbs (Lois) and Dale Gibbs (Nancy); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory are in charege of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.funeralmation.com.

Douglas Ray Webb

Douglas Ray Webb, 53, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 23, 2022, in Siloam Springs.

He was born Dec. 13, 1969, to Ray Webb and Edie Webb in Little Rock, Ark.

He married Jennifer DeNicola on July 19, 1998, in Dallas, Texas. He was an avid outdoorsman, and some of his favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife of the home; three sons, Cole Webb, Cade Webb, and Crew Webb of the home; his mother; two brothers, David Webb and wife Tammy of Dallas, and Danny Webb and wife Gina of Siloam Springs; one sister, D'Rae Krein and husband Tom of Gentry, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www.wasssonfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Ervin Wilkerson

Kenneth Ervin Wilkerson, 83, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 20, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Delaware County, Okla., to Jay Wilkerson and Ethel (Bishop) Wilkerson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

David Lynn Woods

David Lynn Woods, age 66, of Gentry, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1956 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the son of Virginia Marie Mixon and Robert "Bob" Woods. Prior to moving to Gentry, he spent most of his life living in Siloam Springs.

David loved playing music and was in several bands over the years, including Euphoria, Jace Raven, Heartbeat, Angie & the Backseat Drivers, Slop House Blues Band, and Mama HooDoo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Steven, and one sister; Terry.

David is survived by his daughter; Bailey Whiteley and her husband Parker, of Westville, Oklahoma, one brother;

Robin Woods and his wife Teri, of Sulpher Springs, one sister; Lisa Todd and her husband Daniel, of Centerton, and two grandchildren Kori Dean & Maxine Sloane.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, spouse, friend, or neighbor. Time waits for no one.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.

PAID OBITUARY

Fletcher



Webb



Woods

