Hornets dominate District A-7 awards

After an undefeated regular season, including a 7-0 mark in District A-7, the Colcord (Okla.) Hornets (13-1) dominated the district's postseason awards list.

Eight Hornets were recognized for position of the year awards, while four more received all-district honors and three all-district honorable mention. Coach Austin Martin was recognized as Coach of the Year.

Senior tight end/defensive end Eyan Williams was named the Most Valuable Player of the Conference.

Williams caught 31 passes for 421 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. On defense, he finished with 89 total tackles -- 17 solo tackles and 72 assisted tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and one defensive touchdown.

Junior Gabe Winfield was the district's Quarterback of the Year.

Winfield completed 141 of 221 passes (63.8 percent) for 2,400 yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Winfield also led the team in rushing at 1,036 yards on 114 carries (9.1 yards per carry) and 22 touchdowns. Winfield also played in the Hornets' secondary on defense and had 79 total tackles and two interceptions.

Sophomore Cooper Mott was named one of two Running Backs of the Year along with Ketchum's J.T. Trout.

Mott rushed 144 times for 1,030 yards (7.2 yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns. Defensively he was second on the team with 128 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Senior offensive lineman Sawyer Sherrell was one of three Offensive Linemen of the Year along with Quapaw's Alex Lovell and Commerce's Brandon Cochran.

Senior Jesse Martinez was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year along with Commerce's Shane Staley.

Martinez, a defensive back, had 34 total tackles, 14 solo and 20 assisted, along with three interceptions, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

Sophomore linebacker Cade Linn was one of two Inside Linebackers of the Year selected along with Caiden Porter of Quapaw.

Linn led the team with 171 total tackles, including 35 solo and 136 assisted, along with three sacks, two tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Junior Treyden Larmon was one of two Outside Linebackers of the Year chosen along with Afton's J.J. Miller.

Larmon had 99 total tackles with 21 being solo and 78 assisted, nine sacks, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Sophomore Khaleeal Penn was one of two Defensive Linemen of the Year along with Commerce's Daniel Nino.

Penn had 55 total tackles, 13 solo and 42 assisted, along with 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The following Colcord players earned All-District honors: Defensive lineman Tony Perez (54 total tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss), linebacker Caleb Skidgel (45 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery), wide receiver Manuel Bocanegra (33 receptions, 605 yards, 10 touchdowns), offensive lineman Reed Williams).

The following Hornets earned All-District honorable mention honors: Defensive back Malachi January (86 total tackles, 19 solo, 67 assisted), two sacks, two interceptions), lineman Ethan Foreman (23 total tackles, one tackle for loss) and defensive back Tate Thomas (46 total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss).

Linn



Mott



Williams



Winfield



Martinez



Penn



Sherrell



Larmon

