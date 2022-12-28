Main Street contract approved following failure to override mayor’s veto

The contract for Main Street Siloam Springs was approved following the failure of the city board to override a veto by Mayor Judy Nation during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Resolution 70-22 concerning Main Street's contract, which was up for review, was voted down during the Dec. 6 city board meeting in a vote of 3-2 with directors Mindy Hunt, Reid Carroll and Brad Burns voting for the contract, directors David Allen and Lesa Rissler voting against the contract and directors Marla Sappington and Carol Smiley not present at this meeting.

The resolution failed because there was a lack of four votes needed to approve the contract.

In between the two meetings Nation submitted a memo Dec. 9 issuing a veto of the decision and sending it back to the city board. By vetoing the board's decision, Resolution 70-22 and the Main Street contract were automatically approved.

The directors would then have to vote on whether to override the veto or not to disapprove the contract and resolution.

The board may override the veto by a two thirds majority or five affirmative votes, the memo states. Rissler made a motion to override the veto, but the motion died for lack of a second.

Nation was absent for this meeting and Carroll, who serves as vice-mayor, addressed the board and audience about how the city is supposed to keep its citizens safe and to take care of their well-being, which extends to board meetings. Carroll then apologized to Main Street's executive director Stacy Morris.

"In our last meeting I felt that you were publicly shamed and humiliated, and I sat right here and I did nothing except to leave you alone," Carroll said. "I'm ashamed of my lack of action and the treatment of you and Main Street. Your dignity and self-worth are worth standing up and fighting for."

Morris thanked Carroll and accepted his apology. Carroll then proceeded to the public comment portion and asked the audience to only say they agree if they want to repeat a point already made.

Allen then interjected and said he wanted to read the rules for public comment. Carroll told Allen he would hold off on that and see what they had for public comment. When Allen persisted Carroll told Allen he was not recognized and proceeded with public comment.

The first person to comment was Martha Londigan, a small business consultant with Startup Junkie Foundation in Fayetteville, who has worked with Main Street Siloam Springs for 10 years.

"I am here today to state that this board should continually fund the proven economic success and resource Association of Main Street Siloam Springs," Londigan said.

Londigan said every town in Northwest Arkansas and major cities have a chamber of commerce and downtown association with it. She then reminded everyone that in the 1980s and 1990s every downtown in Northwest Arkansas was decrepit and half abandoned.

"Downtown districts in Northwest Arkansas ... have proven that they regenerate the downtowns," Londigan said.

She pointed out that Fayetteville let their downtown association die out 13 years earlier only to have them bring it back this year.

Several other citizens including Christina Drake; Victoria Sandoval, the director of Main Street's board; Planning Commissioner Katie Rennard; former Main Street Executive Director Kelsey Howard and Stacy Ausherman, mother of Broken Vessels Owner Eryn Ausherman, also spoke on Main Street's behalf.

Tyler Carroll, owner of TC Screen Printing and son of director Reid Carroll, apologized to Allen for arguing with him outside of city hall.

Shoreh Noorbakhsh, a citizen, addressed the board and said she prays for the city board.

The directors then had the chance to speak. Smiley said Main Street started while she was beginning her board career and said when she moved here she remembered the unique things that she liked about the city.

"I do believe that downtown is the heartbeat of our community," Smiley said. "Main Street has worked very hard to make what our downtown is today. I appreciate everything that they have done."

Rissler asked City Attorney Jay Williams to explain what the board is voting on. Williams told her the board was voting on whether or not to override the mayor's veto.

This led to another question from Rissler, who asked how a motion that was already stopped gets vetoed. Rissler was referring to the fact that Resolution 70-22 was voted down the previous meeting, so her question was since the contract failed what was there to veto.

Williams said since Siloam Springs has a city administrator form of government, it has a unique state statute that allows the mayor can veto any decision of the board not related to personnel matters.

Rissler said she knew the law and even contacted some attorneys because she had heard threats of possible lawsuits and said this had nothing to do with Main Street Siloam Springs.

"I think it's about legality," Rissler said. "I was elected by the citizens to make sure we do things legally."

She also asked Williams if he could tell her that the board is not doing anything wrong because a veto is meant to stop something in motion and the bill was not in motion.

Williams said he could not say whether this motion would not be challenged in court, to which Rissler asked if he wanted the board to put the citizens at risk.

Hunt said the Main Street contract could be brought back by one of the two directors who opposed the contract and asked if Allen or Rissler would consider changing their minds.

She also said she thought it was underhanded that the memo went out by the mayor on Dec. 9, but the board did not receive it until the board packet was released on Dec. 15.

Patterson told the board the mayor had a time-frame to make the veto and have the issue remanded back to the board.

Rissler said she is not against Main Street, but her concern is about gambling with the tax dollars of citizens on a potential lawsuit. Burns asked if they were voting to support or override the veto. Williams told him the vote would be to override the veto.

Allen said he cannot support this because of the lack of what Main Street's been doing to support and notify people about the last two public events and echoed Rissler's point that the board cannot negate a non-action.

"This is not like math or science where you have a negative plus negative equals a positive," Allen said. "This is a matter of State law versus city law and I didn't hear Jay mention the city law."

Allen said city law states the mayor has the power to veto any ordinance, resolution or order, excluding personnel that was adopted by the board and Resolution 70-22 was not adopted.

Allen also said he was surprised the motion failed and that he was surprised by the veto and that he never received a call or email from the mayor.

"We come about with a roundabout way of which the administrator said in the last meeting he would come up with a way to go around this to come up with some way to continue to do it," Allen said. "You can't you serve the board's authority. You cannot have a veto of a negative action.

He also said the board must be notified within five days of the veto asked Patterson and Williams if they were willing to stake their jobs on this being a legal action.

Patterson asked Allen where he is finding that the board must be notified in five days.

"I don't find it in the rules and procedures," Patterson said. "I don't find it in state law."

The resolution Patterson found states that the mayor may veto a board decision within five days of the decision and that the mayor shall file a written statement in the city clerk's office of the reasons for the veto.

Patterson then said the board has the legal right to terminate him the next day and asks Allen if this is city law versus state law. Patterson also said he believes the state statute does provide provision for the mayor to veto any decision of the board and said he would let the courts determine the validity of the veto.

Allen reiterated his point about not being able to negate a non-action and that this veto is inviting a lawsuit.

"There have been people around town that have already talked to attorneys ... hate this would come to that, but this is a matter of law and I don't like to be bullied," Allen said.

This last comment drew a round of laughter from the audience. Smiley said she was one of the directors not present but was appalled when she saw the outcome.

She was one of several people who asked Patterson if there was something that could be done. Smiley also said didn't think it was right that the board has a director who browbeats people.

This comment drew a round of applause from the audience. Smiley also said she got the impression that two city directors had been talking to each other privately, which she called a "no-no."

This drew a second round of applause from the audience. Sappington then asked that the audience refrain from applauding comments.

"Out of respect for each other, we do not clap, we do not cheer and this is not a sporting event," Sappington said. "This is a legal proceeding and we are being recorded and if you could just refrain yourself in doing that I would appreciate it."

After confirming that the necessary motion made is to override the veto, Rissler made the motion to override the veto. The motion died due to a lack of a second.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Presentations

• Cindy Rooney's retirement.

• Introducing Megan Whitworth as the new communications manager.

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Dec. 6 city board meeting.

• Resolution 75-22 concerning setting a hearing for an easement vacation for the 500 block of Highway 412 West.

Appointments

• Parks Advisory Board

• Oak Hill Cemetery Sexton.

Contracts and approvals

• Contract with Tri Star Contractors LLC in the amount of $2,169,550 for the Lake Francis Street rebuild.

• Contract with McClelland Engineering Consultants Inc. in the amount of $100,000 for the engineering design for the Maxwell Street Sewer Line Replacement.

Ordinance

• Placing Ordinance 22-28 regarding the rezoning of the 3000 block of East Highway 412 to R-4 (Residential large-family) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Staff report

• Part-time employee pay.

• Administrator's report.