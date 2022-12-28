Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | December 28, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. Bentonville/Claremore^10 a.m./1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. Claremore, Okla./Dover^11:30/2:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Gravette Christmas Tournament

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

January 4

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Grimsley^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West^5:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville West^7 p.m.

January 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^6 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

January 6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

January 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Okla. Panhandle St.^2 p.m.

JBU men at Okla. Panhandle St.^3:45 p.m.

January 9

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Butterfield^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

January 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^6 p.m

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m

