OPINION: Lesson learned from a fateful New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve, 1972. It was like so many others, in many ways. I would spend the night at home, watch the year change on the east coast on TV, and then go to bed. I wasn't exactly a "party animal."

But that night would be horribly different, one of those events that burns itself in your memory and stays there forever. Each of us has a set of memories that will never go away, for one reason or another. This was, for me, one of those.

He was a classmate and a teammate in football. He wasn't a close friend. We simply ran in different circles, each with his own set of companions and interests.

I heard he and his buddies did a little drinking that night, and then got in a car. And a few minutes later he was gone. For most of us, we hear a story like this, shake our heads about a life gone too soon, and then forget it. I won't.

Here's why.

A few days later we attended his memorial service. A preacher, whose name and denomination I will not divulge, said this: "Now I know some people will think there is some lesson to be learned from this. There is no lesson to be learned from this. It was simply a tragic accident. Nothing more."

That was stunning. I was all of 16 years old, and even I knew there was at least one important lesson to be learned from this, namely, that adults should have the courage to warn young people that some self-destructive behaviors should be avoided.

Now, I know that isn't a popular approach. It wasn't then, and it isn't now. And I know, as well, that there are some young people who will ignore such advice, choosing to learn from experience rather from example. But those adults who have "been there" and can influence young people to stay away from risky conduct, should do what they can to persuade those under their influence to do so. If it saves just one life...

