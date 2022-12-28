SSHS football players garner awards

The Siloam Springs football program held its postseason awards banquet on Dec. 11 at Siloam Springs High School.

The following awards were announced for the 2022 season:

• 6A-West All-Conference Second Team Offense: Jed Derwin, running back; Jackson Still, quarterback; Cameron Stafford, wide receiver; Brock Gold, offensive line.

• 6A-West All-Conference Second Team Defense: Daxton Moody, defensive back; Justin Burton, defensive line; George LeRoy, linebacker.

• 6A-West All-Conference First Team: Jonathon Graves, wide receiver; Nick Driscoll, defensive back; Ronald Mancia, kicker.

• Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star: Ronald Mancia, kicker.

• Class 6A All-State: Stone Stephens, linebacker.

• Brandon Burlsworth Award: Blake Brown, offensive line.

• Offensive Player of the Year: Jackson Still, quarterback.

• Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Driscoll, defensive back.

• Special Teams Player of the Year: Ronald Mancia, place kicker.

• Ultimate Panther Award: Stone Stephens, linebacker.

Stephens led the Panthers with 41 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. Stephens also played some tight end/H-back on offense and had one catch for 13 yards.

Driscoll, a two-way player at receiver and defensive back, had 15 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, five pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss a a team-high four interceptions. On offense, Driscoll had 10 catches for 81 yards.

Graves finished the season with nine catches for 204 yards and three toucdhowns.

Mancia made 14 of 14 point-after-touchdowns and was three for three on field goals. He also had 29 kickoffs, six of which went for touchbacks.

Derwin led the Panthers in rushing with 504 yards on 156 carries and one touchdown. He also had 14 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and two tackles for loss.

Still was second on the team in rushing with 491 yards on 111 carries and seven touchdowns. He completed 70 of 154 passes for 842 yards, six touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Stafford led the team with 18 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Gold was a starter at multiple positions along the offensive line.

Moody had 22 solo tackles and 20 assisted tackles, along with one pass breakup.

Burton had 10 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles and one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

LeRoy had 24 solo tackles and 40 assisted tackles, two pass breakups and six-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned 6A-West First Team All-Conference: (From left) senior wide receiver Jonathon Graves; senior defensive back Nick Driscoll; and senior kicker Ronald Mancia.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned 6A-West All-Conference Second Team Offense: (From left) Sophomore quarterback Jackson Still, junior running back Jed Derwin, junior wide receiver Cameron Stafford and junior offensive lineman Brock Gold.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior linebacker Stone Stephens earned Class 6A All-State honors for the 2022 football season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior offensive lineman Blake Brown, pictured with coach Brandon Craig, was the recipient of the Brandon Burlsworth Award for the 2022 football season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players were honored for the 2022 football season: (From left) Sophomore quarterback Jackson Still, Offensive Player of the Year; senior defensive back Nick Driscoll, Defensive Player of the Year; and senior kicker Ronald Mancia, Special Teams Player of the Year.

