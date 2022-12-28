State numbers reveal pandemic still affecting students

During the December school board meeting for the Siloam Springs School District, Director of Assessment and Accountability Kelly Svebek gave a report that included the school index numbers for 2022.

The report, which served as a follow-up to the report to the public in October, revealed that all but one of the schools in the district were graded with a "C" by the state of Arkansas.

The lone school to receive a "B" was Allen Elementary.

While Svebek noted that the grades may have not been ideal, she also says that the district isn't alone.

"Sadly, statewide, the number of schools receiving an 'A' or 'B' decreased," said Svebek. "If those are decreasing, we know that the other end is increasing."

Svebek continued, saying "Average weighted achievement scores increased for all grade spans in 2022 as compared to 2021. As a state, we are seeing some improvement. However, those gains were somewhat offset statewide by decreases in school quality and student success scores."

Svebek says that one of the biggest hurdles keeping Siloam Springs schools from achieving a higher letter grade is attendance.

"One of the primary components of school quality and student success scores is student attendance. We have seen that here; our attendance has not been where we would like it to be, at pre-pandemic levels," said Svebek. "When we talk about attendance, obviously if students are here and present in front of their teacher on a daily basis they're going to learn more, which is going to affect everything else."

Svebek read a memo from Arkansas Commissioner of Education Johnny Key, which read "As expected, this year's reports do not reflect a complete recovery from the pandemic. However, the results do suggest a rebound."

Key continued, saying "It's essential that state and local communities stay focused and continue best practices that will accelerate learning."

Svebek noted that some of the emergency funds the district received were specifically allocated to pay for interventionists and educational coaches and that she is very proud of the efforts within the district to continue to support students.

"We are on an upward trajectory and that is encouraging," added Svebek.

Attendance has also become harder to maintain as the district continues to grow.

"Enrollment, for this year, is up. As of October 5, we have 4,474 students," said Svebek. "We definitely are growing and seeing an increase in our student population. If you look at the historical size of the district, we have over doubled in the past few decades."

While the schools are performing well, and even above the state average in some cases, Svebek says that there is room for improvement.

"When we look overall, and you see multiple schools with a 'C,' I'll be honest, it hurts me. Our folks are working hard, and they are getting really close, and they are focused on improvement," said Svebek.

"What you see is that every school is fully accredited. What you don't see is the immense amount of work that led to that," added Svebek.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick also noted that attendance hurt the district's indexes more than usual.

"This attendance deal is huge for some of our buildings, and why the letters aren't higher this year. It wasn't as much their growth as it was attendance," said Patrick.

He continued, saying "We still had lots of people getting covid and missing throughout the year. Unfortunately, that counts against us and our score and that's out of everybody's control."

Patrick commented that this is a difficult task, and is going to require help from parents and the community.

"I think it's important for our teachers and our community and everybody to know that attendance is super important and it's the one thing we can really control and we need parents to understand this. We don't want kids there when they are sick, but we want them there whenever possible," said Patrick.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins added that administrators attempted to get the state to be lenient when addresssing attendance. "We tried to push back on the state on attendance because we were mandated to quarantine but that was unsuccessful."

Overall, administrators and board members alike expressed optimism in the rebound and growth.

"To know that, statewide, we are high or well above average in some categories, I think it's important to focus on that success. I hope that if this is shared, those good numbers are called out too and I think it will resonate with staff," said board member Travis Jackson.