Benton County presents broadband town halls

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will host two town halls in the month of February on behalf of the state of Arkansas and the Broadband Development Group.

The town halls will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Gentry Public Library, located at 105 E. Main St inside of the community center and the second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at NEBCO, located at 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Rd, in Garfield, according to a press release issued by Melody Kwok, the communications director for the county.

Along with the town halls, the Arkansas Legislative Council is asking every Arkansan to fill out an online survey, the release states. The survey has 12 questions regarding internet usage, importance in the resident's daily life and the current speed of service the resident has, the released states.

Benton County spent months meeting with providers and trying to better understand the broadband landscape, the release states.

Two conclusions were reached: there is definitely a need for improved broadband in many parts of Benton County, but that need is undefined and inconsistent across the county, the release states.

The other conclusion is that until recently there were a few defined projects in Benton County that would qualify for the state American Rescue Plan funding under the current rules and guidelines.

"We're very supportive of this effort to identify broadband deficiencies in Benton County," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "... when they are identified we'll partner with the state on projects to meet those needs."

Residents who wish to take the survey may do so by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/arbroadband.