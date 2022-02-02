City braces for possible winter storm

A severe winter storm may hit Siloam Springs beginning Wednesday.

Precipitation was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday in the form of rain, which would be followed on Wednesday by freezing rain and sleet, according to Meteorologist Mike Teague of the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

On Thursday the freezing rain will transition to snow and more sleet, Teague said. Siloam Springs is expected to receive approximately three to four inches of snow, Teague said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 10 degrees on Saturday morning but should rise to the 40s later in the day, Teague said.

Siloam Springs organizations have made preparations regarding the storm.

City

The city is planning to ensure citizens remain safe during the storm, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. The electric department has checked their trucks and made sure they are stocked as well as checking winter clothing and generators, Hayden said.

Fire department personnel have been working to update the public via the city's social media sites regarding any potential for severe weather, Hayden said. The Police Department has initiated enhanced patrols to ensure the safety of the residents, Hayden said.

The Street department began pre-treating streets on Tuesday afternoon, Hayden said. Using a prescribed bridge and street route, all bridges and major intersections were treated, Hayden said.

"Most winter storm prep is done well in advance of cold weather," Hayden said. "Vehicles are checked for fuel and equipment, salt and treatment levels are ensured and staff is available."

Schools

Siloam Springs School District consulted weather forecasts from multiple sources to ensure proper decisions were made according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

The school district has tentatively planned to disperse technology to students depending on weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Wiggins said.

If the storm hits, the school district will make daily decisions regarding whether or not to suspend onsite learning, Wiggins said.

"If we are able to get technology home and we cancel school we will use an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day," Wiggins said.

John Brown University did not immediately respond to requests for information on the university's plan for the winter storm.

Chamber

In anticipation of the storm, the chamber has made plans to reschedule the annual Chamber Banquet, which was originally scheduled for Thursday at Camp Siloam, said Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

"We want to recognize the people who will be getting awards in a safe way ... for that reason we are rescheduling the banquet to a later date," Hulbert said.

The chamber selected Thursday, Feb. 10 as the new date for the Chamber Banquet, which is a week after the original date, Hulbert said.

First Friday Coffee has also been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, Hulbert said in order to ensure those attending remain safe.

County

Judge Barry Moehring said from an emergency management perspective, the county will advise people that there may be instances where homes may not have electricity and to stock up on supplies they may need and have a portable generator in case of power outages.

Roads will be pre-treated, but with large amounts of rain, salt and sand the county places on the roads could wash off, Moehring said. Despite the wet and cold weather, the county will do its best to make sure the roads are treated, Moehring said.

"If the storm predictions come true the roads will become hazardous and we encourage people to stay home," Moehring said.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is preparing their vehicles for the possibility of bad roads, Moehring said. The sheriff's office functions as first responders in rural areas so the department is able to change out the tires and add chains to their All-Terrain Vehicles and Hummers, Moehring said.

"We would rather be over-prepared than under-prepared," Moehring said.