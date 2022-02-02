Early voting in Delaware County begins Feb. 3

Early voting begins Thursday, February 3 for voters in Delaware County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Delaware County Election Board Secretary, Crystal January, said early voting is open to all voters.

"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," January said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

January said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 to vote under special provisions. January said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.

"Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens," January said. "Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That's why it's important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency."

If someone becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. February 1, they may contact the County Election Board as soon as possible, January said. Election Board officials will work to ensure all citizens have all of the necessary information to cast their ballots, January said.

Early voting is available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4, at the County Election Board located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK. January reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Delaware County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St., Jay, OK and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected]