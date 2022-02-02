Harper's heroics lift Golden Eagles

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Science & Arts^13-2^18-4

SW Assem. of God^13-3^16-5

Oklahoma City^12-4^13-10

Texas Wesleyan^10-5^17-6

John Brown^9-7^15-9

Southwestern Christian^8-8^10-9

Wayland Baptist^8-8^12-11

Mid-America Christian^7-9^14-10

Panhandle State^6-10^9-12

Central Christian^5-11^11-12

UNT-Dallas^4-12^8-15

Langston^0-16^1-20

Last week’s results

January 25

Oklahoma City 73, John Brown 62

January 27

John Brown 73, UNT-Dallas 65

Science & Arts 97, Southwestern Christian 85

Oklahoma City 89, SW Assem. of God 83

Mid-America Christian 78, Texas Wesleyan 75

Panhandle State 90, Langston 86

Wayland Baptist 86, Central Christian 55

January 29

John Brown 65, SW Assem. of God 63

Oklahoma City 75, UNT-Dallas 63

Science & Arts 73, Mid-America Christian 68

Central Christian 87, Panhandle State 80

Texas Wesleyan 73, Southwestern Christian 65

Wayland Baptist 92, Langston 51

This week

Monday’s games

Texas Wesleyan at Science & Arts (n)

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Wayland Baptist

Science & Arts at Central Christian

Southwestern at UNT-Dallas

Mid-America Chrisitan at SW Assem. of God

Oklahoma City at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Langston

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian

Mid-America at UNT-Dallas

SW Assem. of God at Southwestern Christian

Oklahoma City at Wayland Baptist

Science & Arts at Langston

On paper, it appeared the John Brown men's basketball team was heavily out-manned going into Saturday's game against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

The No. 9 Lions came into the game in first place of the Sooner Athletic Conference, featured the 2019-20 and 2020-21 SAC Players of the Year in Nykolas Mason and Joshua Kashila, respectively, and were facing a Golden Eagles team devastated by injuries.

The injury situation didn't get better for JBU once the game started either as all-conference guard Ira Perrier went down with a head injury in the first half and didn't return.

But no matter how deep JBU dug into its bench, the Golden Eagles didn't flinch and they were rewarded in the end with their biggest win of the season.

Senior guard Luke Harper buried a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 4.3 seconds remaining and the Golden Eagles held on for a 65-63 victory inside Bill George Arena.

"The guys just wanted it," Harper said. "We wanted it today. Everyone worked hard, unselfish. "We came in with a David and Goliath mentality. We knew we could win, but it's just a blessing. God came in clutch for us. The guys worked hard. It's a great win."

The game was tied with 31.4 seconds left after Mason, the SAC's leading scorer, hit a jumper to even the score at 62-62.

With 31.4 left and about a second-and-a-half difference on the shot clock, the Golden Eagles called timeout and drew up an isolation play for Harper to run the clock down as far as he could before taking a shot.

Harper was supposed to go right, but the Lions forced him left, and his stepback 3-pointer hit nothing but the bottom of the net with 4.3 left, sending Bill George Arena into a frenzy.

"Players just kind of make plays sometimes, and that's what tonight was all about," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "It wasn't about all these calls. It was about guys playing together, playing in space, finding each other and making enough big shots in the end."

Harper said it was a great feeling to see the shot go through.

"Definitely," he said. "That one's big because we haven't had a big win like that in a while. To miss a few big shots before, and to be blessed enough to hit the last one, that felt great."

The Lions (16-5, 13-3) put the ball in Mason's hands and JBU fouled him with 0.9 left. Mason hit his first free throw and intentionally missed the second shot to try and create another Lions scoring opportunity, but he missed the rim altogether. JBU was able to inbound the ball and run out the remaining time for the win.

"I'm just proud of the way we gutted it out and the effort," Beschta said. "It was ugly both ways with a lot of things. We had different guys that had to get in at different times that aren't used to being in there or playing more minutes, especially at the end of a three-game week and five games in nine days. I felt like we just gutted it out."

A full-strength John Brown lost 79-74 at Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas, on Dec. 2. Since then, the Golden Eagles have lost key starters Densier Carnes and Brenton Toussaint and, on Thursday, point guard D.J. Ellis went down with an injury against North Texas-Dallas, thinning out JBU's depth even more.

But the Golden Eagles (15-9, 9-7) came out firing, leading most of the first half and forcing the Lions into 19 first-half turnovers.

JBU led 37-30 at halftime, thanks to some early hot 3-point shooting from Payton Guiot, who had 11 first-half points, 10 points from Harper and solid free-throw shooting from Rokas Grabliauskas, who hit 6 of 6 from the line.

"We didn't play very hard at the beginning and then we tried to amp it up toward the end, but you've got to come ready to play at the beginning and we didn't do that," said SAGU coach Delton Deal. "It happened. It is what it is. We've got to play better."

SAGU led only briefly in the first half, taking a 26-24 lead with 3:35 to go before JBU ended the half on a 14-4 run.

JBU maintained a lead in the second half, including leading by as much as nine, 55-46, with 6:53 to go after four straight free throws from Grabliauskas.

The Lions had one last run in them, rallying to tie the game with Mason's jumper.

Mason was kept in check offensively, finishing with 11 points. Kashila scored 19 points off the bench to lead SAGU, while Isaiah Boling had 13 and Joel Polius just six.

SAGU finished with 31 turnovers and shot 23 of 60 from the field.

"We didn't play very well," Deal said. "We turned the ball over 31 times. Anytime you do that you're not going to have a good chance to win. But they (the Golden Eagles) played great. I know they were down some guys and played really hard and I thought they did a great job."

Grabliauskas hit 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and led JBU with 16 points. Guiot finished with 15 points and six steals and Harper 13 points, while starters Nemanja Obradovic had four and Perrier two.

JBU got good production from its bench led by James Beckom who had six points, five rebounds and three steals, while Braden Bayless had four, Noah Taylor three and Latrell Maitland two.

"It helps that we had a good start to things and were battling early and played with a lot of confidence and poise tonight, and we did that regardless of who was on the floor," Beschta said. "And I thought that our bench really helped with that."

Beschta said Ellis, Carnes and Toussaint all played a role even though they couldn't play in the game.

"DJ was being a leader from the bench, talking and encouraging with Brent and Dens," Beschta said. "They did a good job of fabricating some of that energy."

The Golden Eagles will now have to hit the road for their next three games, beginning Thursday at Wayland Baptist before heading to Panhandle State on Saturday and then facing Southwestern Christian on the road Feb. 10.

"There's not going to be an easy game the rest of the way," Beschta said. "There just isn't. Wayland is different than they were first semester and they've been playing really well. They've been beating some people badly. They added a good guard at semester and they're big on top of that. Their coach does a good job. I think they're going to be really tough. And Panhandle, Panhandle's Panhandle. They're going to play their game and they can make it messy. They've got some guys that can really score. We're going to have our work cut out for us every night."

John Brown 65, SW Assem. of God 63

SW Assem. of God^30^33^--^63

John Brown^37^28^--^65

Southwestern Assemblies of God (16-5, 13-3): Kashila 19, I. Boling 13, Mason 11, Polius 6, N. Boling 4, Hall 4, Bailey 3, Hicks 2, Kinghorn 1.

John Brown (15-9, 9-7): Grabliauskas 16, Guiot 15, Harper 13, Beckom 6, Obradovic 4, Bayless 4, Taylor 3, Perrier 2, Maitland 2.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown men's basketball teams swarm teammate Luke Harper after Harper hit the game-winning 3-point shot Saturday against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

