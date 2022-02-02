Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Roy Lee Jech

Roy Lee Jech, 89, of Gentry, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born Sept. 11, 1932, to Charlie and Agnes (Miller) Jech, in Piedmont, Okla.

He graduated from Gentry High School in 1950, then attended UALR junior college where he played basketball. He was in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955, where he played baseball and served as a tank commander at Fort Carson, Colo.

He began his career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1955 and retired as postmaster in 1985. After retiring enjoyed time on his farm and volunteered in his community and church.

He spent many months working on the start of what is now Gentry City Park and also oversaw and worked personally on building the current First Assembly of God church in Gentry. He served for many years on the city council, planning commission and was active in the Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Georgena; son Ron Jech and Mary (Sullivan) Jech; son, Charles Jech and Jerah (Clifford) Jech; daughter, Karen Holland (Jech); 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home with a funeral service following the visitation at 2 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home chapel. Burial to follow at Gentry Cemetery.

Jesse Lee McCombs

Jesse Lee McCombs, 39, a resident of Lowell, Arkansas, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

Jesse was born on September 22, 1982, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas and is a member of the Cherokee Nation. Jesse was the son of the late Elden "Eddie" Leon McCombs of Colcord, Oklahoma and Shirley Woods of Muskogee, Oklahoma. In addition to his mother, Jesse is survived by his sisters Vicky Sutton (Wes) of Inola, Oklahoma, and Pamela Reed of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was the uncle to Blaine Vause of Hanahan, South Carolina, Chauntel McElhaney, Destiny Reed and Danielle Reed of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and great uncle to Leon McElhaney of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is also survived by what he considered a second family of close friends in Northwest Arkansas.

After graduating from Colcord High School in 2001, Jesse earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK. He then moved to Arkansas in 2005 to attend the University of Arkansas School of Law. While at the School of Law, Jesse spent a summer studying international law in Russia. Jesse spent more than thirteen years practicing law in Northwest Arkansas. He was passionate about helping his friends and clients through often difficult situations and earned the respect of his peers. Jesse is a member of the Benton County Bar Association, Washington County Bar Association, and Arkansas Bar Association.

To meet Jesse was to know him. He was soft-spoken with an infectious laugh, always making people feel welcome wherever he was. He would selflessly drop everything to help a friend in need. Jesse was a loyal and dedicated fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a dutiful season ticket holder and loved tailgating before every game. Jesse was also a lover of music and the arts, participating in a book club, having season tickets to Theater Squared, and frequently attending concerts. Jesse loved to travel back to Oklahoma to visit his cherished mom, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Jesse will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Interment immediately following at Row Cemetery in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Jesse with a drop in event at C4, 509 W Spring St, Fayetteville, AR from 6-9pm on February 5th.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jesse L. McCombs Memorial Scholarship. Checks may be made payable to the University of Arkansas Foundation and sent to the School of Law, 1045 W Maple St, Fayetteville, AR 72701. RE: Jesse McCombs.

Betty Oliver

Betty Oliver, 73, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.

Betty was born on June 9, 1948, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Monty and Juanita Stanley. She was married to Larry Oliver and was a homemaker. She loved to cook and bake, and hosted Sunday dinners for her family and whoever else wanted to stop by. She was very crafty, having a special talent for making quilts. Her family remembers her as a perfect grandma. She hosted movie nights, made every holiday memorable, played video games, and loved gardening flowers, especially tulips. She loved drinking coffee, tea, and Pepsi. She passed her skills in quilting, crocheting and knitting afghans, and canning to her children and grandchildren, and her family will remember her through the time and love she put into the quilts she made for them.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Lee Oliver and wife Rosetta of West Fork, AR and Shiloh Oliver of Fayetteville, AR; three daughters, Angela Carrol Thurman of Houston, TX, Gayla Darlene LeMeilleur of Lincoln, AR, and Lori Ann Mikel and husband Jay of Gravette, AR; three brothers Jerry Stanley of Tulsa, OK, Richard Stanley of Prairie Grove, AR and Robert Stanley of Midlothian, TX; one sister, Carrol McCoy and husband Dale of Oklahoma City, OK; ten grandchildren, Ashton Jarvis, Derrick Chandler, London Oliver, Titus Oliver, Morgan Wilmoth, Logan Wilmoth, Madison Mikel, Jayson Mikel, Bryson Mikel, and Carson Mikel; twelve great-grandchildren, and many other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Mitchell Stanley, and sister Joyce Friend.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00pm, Friday, February 4, 2022. Pastor Tim Estes will officiate the service. At a later date, the family will gather for the burial of Betty's cremains.

The cremation arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR

El Drea Nicole Woods

El Drea Nicole Woods, 12 year old resident of Siloam Springs, passed away on January 13, 2022. She was lovingly raised by her parents, Dan and Lynn Paskiewicz. She was an active member of Ability Tree and a 7th grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School.

Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, she was reliant on her wheelchair to get around, but she let very little get in her way. She loved art, music, video games, making videos and talking to her friends on the phone. She loved school and she loved Ability Tree. In her twelve years, she touched the lives of many. She and her incredible smile will be missed.

She is survived by her parents; her brothers and sisters, Charod Cohen, Jack and Jon Robinson, Shea Paskiewicz, Kenneth, Paisley and Grayson, all of the home; Javonte' Paskiewicz of Rogers, Kristy Paskiewicz of Fayetteville, Jamie Goudie and husband Tyler and their children Ella and Skye, Kyle Paskiewicz and wife Julianna and their daughter Emalee, and Ryan Paskiewicz and wife Erin and their children Noah and Harper,

A celebration of El Drea's life will be held at Ability Tree in Siloam Springs on Saturday, February 5th at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ability Tree are welcomed, as well as donations to your charity of choice.

McCombs

