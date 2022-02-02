JBU women win fifth straight

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^14-2^22-3

Mid-America Christian^14-2^21-2

Texas Wesleyan^12-3^18-3

Science & Arts^11-4^17-5

Langston^10-6^15-7

Oklahoma City^9-7^14-7

John Brown^8-8^12-12

Southwestern Christian^6-10^11-11

UNT-Dallas^4-12^10-13

SW Assem. of God^4-12^7-15

Panhandle State^3-13^5-13

Central Christian^0-16^1-22

Last week’s results

January 25

John Brown 87, Oklahoma City 69

January 27

John Brown 74, UNT-Dallas 56

Science & Arts 67, Southwestern Christian 57

Oklahoma City 78, SW Assem. of God 57

Mid-America Christian 101, Texas Wesleyan 92

Langston 77, Panhandle State 65

Wayland Baptist 86, Central Christian 49

January 29

John Brown 68, SW Assem. of God 58

Oklahoma City 72, UNT-Dallas 40

Mid-America Christian 65, Science & Arts 60

Panhandle State 76, Central Christian 61

Texas Wesleyan 65, Southwestern Christian 57

Wayland Baptist 95, Langston 76

This week

Monday’s games

Texas Wesleyan at Science & Arts (n)

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Wayland Baptist

Science & Arts at Central Christian

Southwestern at UNT-Dallas

Mid-America Chrisitan at SW Assem. of God

Oklahoma City at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Langston

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian

Mid-America at UNT-Dallas

SW Assem. of God at Southwestern Christian

Oklahoma City at Wayland Baptist

Science & Arts at Langston

After a tough start to the New Year -- including a five-game losing streak with three forfeits due to covid-19 -- the John Brown women's basketball team finished the month of January on a strong note.

The Golden Eagles won their fifth straight game and made it back to the .500 mark overall and in conference play with a 68-58 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday inside Bill George Arena.

JBU improved to 12-12 overall and 8-8 in league play.

After falling behind early, the Golden Eagles rallied to tie the game at 12 at the end of the first quarter on a 3-pointer from Graci Harris.

John Brown pulled ahead in the second quarter, leading 29-22 at halftime and 49-37 entering the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles would lead by as many as 15 points in the second half.

"I think we started off slow in the first quarter, but we actually picked it up there in the second quarter," said graduate assistant coach Trevor Ray, filling in for head coach Jeff Soderquist in a postgame interview. "It kinda gave us some momentum going into the half. SAGU's a good team. They've been well-coached by coach (Michael) Sons, and they're going to come out ready to play tough defense and really make it hard for us to get into the paint. They did a good job there."

Maddie Altman opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the wing to give JBU a 15-12 lead and then scored in transition to make it 17-12.

SAGU answered with a 7-2 run to tie the game at 19, including a 3-pointer from Rylee Lavender.

Altman gave the lead right back for JBU with a trey, but Neeley Tilley-Bedick hit a three for the Lions to tie the game at 22.

The Golden Eagles ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 29-22 lead going into intermission.

Tarrah Stephens scored inside, followed by a basket by Emily Sanders and a 3-pointer from Lisa Vanoverberghe.

Stephens, who led JBU with 20 points, went to work to open the third quarter. She scored three straight baskets as the Golden Eagles pulled ahead, 35-22, capping a 13-0 run back to the end of the second quarter.

"When Tarrah gets going, that's what really helps us out," Ray said. "And if not her, then we have Natalie (Smith) that usually gets hot from outside. It's nice when we have others contributing, and when Tarrah gets going it makes our offense go a lot easier."

Later in the quarter, Altman scored in transition for a 42-27 lead, JBU's largest margin of the second half.

Altman added another 3-pointer in the quarter and Stephens continued her work inside, while Sanders scored on a putback to make it 49-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Chanie Chambers hit two late 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter to keep the Lions within striking distance.

Natalie Smith hit a 3-pointer in the corner to give JBU a 52-38 lead.

Southwestern Assemblies of God went on a 15-6 run, capped by another 3-pointer from Chambers to pull within 58-53 with 4:21 left in the game. But Stephens answered with a pair of buckets and two free throws, while Sanders also hit a pair of late free throws to keep the Lions at bay.

Chambers finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions (7-15, 4-12), while Jaycie Brisco and Tilley-Bedick each had 10 points.

Stephens scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half to lead JBU, while Altman had 13, Sanders 11, Smith nine, Vanoverberghe seven and 12 rebounds, Harris five and Marta Matamala three.

"I think that's just a reflection of everyone getting involved in our team," Ray said. "We had a lot of people scoring for us tonight. That's what is really big for us. When someone's not hitting, we know that someone else can step up to the plate and help us out there. Just credit to the girls, really proud of them."

John Brown 68, SW Assem. of God 58

SW Assem. of God^12^10^15^21^--^58

John Brown^12^17^20^19^--^68

Southwestern Assemblies of God (7-15, 4-12): Chambers 21, Brisco 10, Tilley-Bedick 10, Lavender 7, Williams 5, McMinn 5.

John Brown (12-12, 8-8): Stephens 20, Altman 13, Sanders 11, Smith 9, Vanoverberghe 7, Harris 5, Matamala 3.