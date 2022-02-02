LETTER: Christianity can be messy

Christianity can be messy

In his Religion piece on Jan. 19 2022, Mr. Box pointed out that Christian life can be messy. He explained that Christians who focus on judging and condemning others for their sins are committing a sin and that it only takes one unrepented sin to "send a person to eternal separation from God."

He is critical of Christians who judge and condemn other people for their stance on homosexuality and abortion.

Ironically, Randy Moll shared his article "Judge not that ye be not judged" on the same page with Mr. Box. Moll wrote in his article on Nov. 10, 2021, "Those who reject the Bible's teaching regarding God's creation have rejected all that the Bible teaches -- cannot legitimately lay claim to be followers of Christ or to be Christian."

He illegitimately judged and condemned millions of other Christians who know that the many statements about the dynamics of the earth in the Bible have been proven blatantly false. It is painfully obvious that Randy Moll is living at the same level of ignorance as the people who wrote those absurdities; they had an excuse, Moll has none. That is messy!

Mr. Box expressed concern about attracting the unchurched into Christianity and well he should be. According to the Pew Research Polls, American Christianity is in a rapid decline. Between 2009 and 2019 Christianity lost 11 million members dropping from 77 percent to 65 percent of the adult population. During the same period, the non-affiliated, atheists, agnostics and those of no religion grew by 29 million from 17 percent in 2009 to 26 percent of the adult population. Christianity lost more than 1 million per year while the "nones" gained nearly 3 million per year.

Pew now reports that Christianity lost another 2 percent from May of 2019 to December of 2021 and "nones" gained another 3 percent. The decline us revving up.

MAGA Christians have put an ugly face on Christianity.

They are responsible for the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. All the militias and terror groups who attacked the Capitol were Christians. They all prayed before breaking in and then praised God after they gained control. This clearly violates Romans 13:1-2.

No "Christian" has yet shown the courage of Jesus in speaking out publicly against these rebellious hypocrites. They are the cowards who Jesus will condemn first on Judgment Day according to Revelation 21:8. No messing around!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs