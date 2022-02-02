Ninth-grade teams fall at Springdale Southwest

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys had a chance to tie but came up short Monday 45-42 at Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers (4-12, 1-4) led 12-10 after the first quarter but fell behind 25-22 at halftime. Lakeside carried a 36-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Noah Shipp led the Panthers with 14 points, while Braydon Snyder had 12, Wyatt Pennington nine, Jackson Still six and Dane Marlatt and Aidan Gayler each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 43-15 on Monday at Springdale Lakeside.

Lakeside led 8-5 after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 19-2 in the second quarter to take a 27-7 lead at halftime.

Lakeside led 34-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers (5-12) with eight points, while Ruth Hansen had five and Aveary Speed two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 54-33 on Monday night against Bentonville Fulbright at Panther Arena.

Fulbright led 12-9 after the first quarter and outscored the Panthers (7-6) 18-2 in the second quarter to take a 30-11 lead at halftime.

The Timberwolves extended their lead to 47-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 13 points, while Stewart Schwaninger had eight and AJ Moore, Cole Pittman and Crew Webb each with four.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 41-26 victory at Bentonville Fulbright on Monday.

The Lady Panthers led 16-14 at halftime, and the Lady Panthers (5-4) outscored the Lady Timberwolves 25-12 in the second half.

Cenzi Johnson led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Reagan Bishop had nine, Jadyn O'Brien eight, Kenlee Moore and Keelyn Seagraves each with six, Natalie Perez two and Blair Morris one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs boys were defeated 23-22 on Monday against Bentonville Fulbright at Panther Arena.

The Panthers (7-6) led 6-3 after the first quarter and 15-10 at halftime. Fulbright closed within 20-17 going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Panthers 6-2.

Siloam Springs had a chance to win with no time remaining but the Panthers missed two free throws, and the Timberwolves hung on for the victory.

Gavin Kooistra led the Panthers with eight points, while Ryan Shipp had seven, Brady Addington five and Kaden Dunn two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls won at Bentonville Fulbright 31-23 on Monday.

The Lady Panthers (9-1) led 4-2 after the first quarter and 12-11 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 20-19 lead going into the fourth quarter, where it outscored the Lady Timberwolves 11-4.

Individual scorers were not available.

Up next

The ninth-grade boys are scheduled to play a makeup game against Bentonville West on Wednesday before both teams play at Springdale Southwest on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls are scheduled to host Springdale Southwest on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys are scheduled to play at Southwest on Thursday.