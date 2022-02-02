SSHS swimmers compete in Russellville

The Siloam Springs swim teams competed at the Russellville Invitational on Jan. 24 at Russellville Aquatic Center.

The Siloam Springs boys placed third overall while the girls placed sixth.

Boys

Batesville won the meet with 447.5 points, followed by Russellville 433, Siloam Springs 292, Mountain Home 291, Hot Springs Lakeside 169.5, Sylvan Hills 147, Little Rock Christian 137, Subiaco Academy 83, Clarksville 64 and Harding Academy 25.

Hayden Shimer placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 10.17 seconds, while Gabe Fox was fifth at 6:02.43,

Hayden Shimer took second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.81, while Jakin Matchell placed ninth at 2:19.13.

Malachi Becan placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.51, while Javier Chavez was third at 1:11.14

Malachi Becan placed third in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.85, while Ezekiel Becan was sixth at 25.57, Tony Wleklinski ninth at 26.93, Ben Wenger 27.20 and D'Angelo Celis 16th at 29.58.

Javier Chavez placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.63, while Wleklinski was 10th at 1:01.36 and Wenger 11th at 1:01.92.

The Siloam Springs team of Hayden Shimer, Malachi Becan, Javier Chavez and Tony Wleklinski took second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.74.

The team of Wenger, Celis, Jakin Matchell and Ezekiel Becan placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:48.98.

The team of Shimer, Chavez, Wleklinski and Malachi Becan placed third in the 400-freestyle relay at 3:42.65, while the team of Matchell, Fox, Celis and Wenger placed sixth at 4:13.21.

Girls

Russellville won the meet with 409 points, followed by Little Rock Christian 388, Mountain Home 337.5, Hot Springs Lakeside 315, Batesville 179, Siloam Springs 165.5, Clarksville 150, Sylvan Hills 105, Harding Academy 27, Scranton 19 and Alma 12.

Edna Melendez placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:16.97, while Addi Huebert was third at 1:19.36, Anna Matchell 13th at 1:32.23 and Elsa Fernandez 15th at 1:34.97.

Edna Melendez placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:05.34, while Emelyn Chavez was ninth at 1:20.20.

Rachel Luker took fifth in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:10.32, Anna Matchell 11th at 1:19.18 and Naomi Boyd 12th at 1:19.55,

Emelyn Chavez placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.77

Addi Huebert placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:20.16.

Rachel Luker finished 14th in the 50-yard freestyle at 31.72, while Chloe Galindo was 19th at 34.23, Naomi Boyd 20th at 35.07. Abigail Green 31st at 41.92 and Alyssa Wheeler 32nd at 43.14.

The Siloam Springs team of Abigail Green, Alyssa Wheeler, Chloe Galnido and Anna Matchell placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:36.54.

The team of Melendez, Luker, Chavez and Huebert placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 4:23.73.