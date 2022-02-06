Arrests and citations

Jan. 24
• Charles Marion Riggins, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cody Nathaniel Smith, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Linda M. Craighead, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 25
• Nicole Rachelle Barraza, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Larry Dean Blair, 58, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Uriel Jahuey-Hernandez, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.
Jan. 26
• Brooke Nicole Bates, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 27
• Jason Carlson, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -third-degree - apprehension of imminent injury; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon.
Jan. 28
• Kaitlyn Marie Jewell Shaw, 27, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Jessica Leigh Arredondo, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Savanna Jo Baker, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 29
• Colton Daniel Huddleston, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Casey Rushelle Hansen, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Alex Leonel Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to maintain control; driving left of center; no drivers license.
• Josue Mejia Turcios, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Wendy Castellamos-Jeminez, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Jan. 30
• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.