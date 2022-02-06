Arrests and citations

Jan. 24

• Charles Marion Riggins, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Nathaniel Smith, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda M. Craighead, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 25

• Nicole Rachelle Barraza, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Larry Dean Blair, 58, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Uriel Jahuey-Hernandez, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; failure to appear.

Jan. 26

• Brooke Nicole Bates, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 27

• Jason Carlson, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -third-degree - apprehension of imminent injury; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon.

Jan. 28

• Kaitlyn Marie Jewell Shaw, 27, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Jessica Leigh Arredondo, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Savanna Jo Baker, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 29

• Colton Daniel Huddleston, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Casey Rushelle Hansen, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Alex Leonel Garcia-Hernandez, 38, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; insurance required -- minimum coverage; failure to maintain control; driving left of center; no drivers license.

• Josue Mejia Turcios, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Wendy Castellamos-Jeminez, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jan. 30

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.