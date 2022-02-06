Board approves Hillcrest ordinance and resolution

The city board approved an annexation request and preliminary plat development for the Hillcrest subdivision on Airport Road during the city board meeting Tuesday.

City directors placed Ordinance 21-22 concerning the annexation on its first reading unanimously then approved Resolution 60-21 regarding the preliminary plat development permit in a vote of 4-3 with Directors David Allen, Mindy Hunt and Lesa Rissler voting against the resolution.

Annexation request

According to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on Jan. 13, Overland Development Inc., is seeking to annex the property abutting Siloam Springs city limit and the abutting portion of the Airport Road right-of-way.

The proposed annexed portion will be zoned as A-1 (Agriculture) and R-1 (Residential-Large Family) and will tentatively be assigned to Ward 2, the report states.

Hunt said she felt there was not enough notice given to the citizens from the neighboring Stonecrest subdivision. Hunt went on to say at the city board meeting on Nov. 2 it was announced that the annexation permit and significant development permit would be remanded to the planning commission meeting on Jan. 11.

"I understand that was stated," Hunt said. "I am not sure the residents fully understood that. This was indicated by none of the residents being at the planning commission meeting."

A few residents contacted Hunt and told her they were not aware of the meeting, she said. Director Reid Carroll said he appreciated the cooperation between the city and the willingness of the developer to work with the city.

Preliminary plat development permit

Overland Development Inc. requested to establish a preliminary plat for the first two phases of the Hillcrest subdivision, Rhoads told the board during a presentation.

The city board also reviewed this permit during the city board meeting on Nov. 2 but was also remanded back to the planning commission at the request of the developer. The planning commission re-reviewed the permit during the Jan. 11 planning commission meeting, Rhoads said.

In between the time of the two meetings, the developer cut the number of lots from 117 to 99 lots, Rhoads said. The planning commission approved the permit with four stated conditions: Buffalo Gap Dr will not be used as a construction entrance, Rhoads said.

The second condition is that the city directors will grant a waiver on the block length of Airport Road and Buffalo Gap Drive prior to construction, the report states. The applicant will also construct an intersection prior to final plat acceptance, Rhoads said.

Lastly, the applicant will annex the subject property into the city of Siloam Springs and request to apply the A-1 and R-1 zones prior to the construction of the subdivision, Rhoads said.

Director Marla Sappington asked if this was the time to talk about fire sprinklers. Rhoads told her since Hillcrest has two access points sprinklers were not necessary.

Sappington also brought up the requirement for the developer to work on the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 412 and asked if the developer owned that portion of land. Rhoads told the director the applicant does not but this was a standard offsite improvement.

Director Brad Burns brought up the ArDOT survey regarding the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 412 and the need for a traffic signal. Burns said despite the denial of the light, this could be brought up again to ArDOT during the Arkansas Municipal League meeting in the spring.

Allen asked what work the applicant has to perform on the intersection. Rhoads said the work involved putting in a right-turn lane to free up congestion.

City directors also voted and approved the following items:

Consent Agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Jan. 18 city board meeting.

• Resolution 07-22 adopting Benton County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• Resolution 08-22 concerning the acceptance of the dedication of the WOKA kayak trail.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-05 regarding the rezoning of the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-4 on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-06 waiving competitive bidding for the purchase of a Dodge 5500 Regular Cab Truck and Chassis from Superior Auto Group in the amount of $61,775 on its first and only reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 09-22 concerning the preliminary plat development permit for the 2000 block of Dawn Hill Road.

• Resolution 10-22 regarding the significant development permit for 801 East Lake Francis Drive (Sager Creek Crossing Apartments).

Staff Reports

• December 2021 financials.

• Administrator's report.