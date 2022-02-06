City to start broadband surveys

Siloam Springs will partner with Communications Consulting Group (CCG) to begin online and telephone surveys about providing affordable broadband high-speed internet for area residents and business owners.

The city is wanting to obtain information about the need, feasibility and justification for providing affordable broadband internet, according to a press release issued by Communications Officer Holland Hayden.

City directors have identified broadband as an important priority and seek to do their due diligence by looking for ways to improve broadband connectivity in Siloam Springs, the release states.

Telephone surveys will begin Tuesday, the release states. Residents and business owners are also encouraged to complete an online survey which will include a speed test where they can test the speed of their current internet and an internet status/usage survey, the release states.

A modern digital infrastructure is a critical component of a competitive city well-positioned to meet the current and future needs of its residents, businesses and anchor institutions, the release states.

The service territory of this potential network will include every home and business within the city limits and has the ability to expand the network to Siloam Springs electric customers outside of the city limits but within the electrical territory boundary, the release states.

This network will be capable of providing internet service and VoIP telephone service, the release states. Survey links will be available on the city's website, www.siloamsprings.com.