JBU games at Wayland Baptist postponed to Monday

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

John Brown's basketball games against Wayland Baptist were postponed Thursday due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Monday.

Women's coach Jeff Soderquist said the decision to postpone the games was made Tuesday afternoon.

The women's game will be at 4:05 p.m. Monday, followed by the men's game around 5:45 p.m.

As of presstime, the Golden Eagles women's and men's teams were planning on leaving Friday for Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Okla., to play the Aggies in a pair of Sooner Athletic Conference games.

Results were not available at presstime.

