Junior high girls run past Springdale teams

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 52-6 win over Springdale George on Tuesday in a makeup game at Panther Arena.

The Lady Panthers (6-4) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 34-2 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 42-4 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cenzi Johnson led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Keelyn Seagraves had 10, Jadyn O'Brien eight, Natalie Perez seven, Kenlee Moore three and Blair Morris, Emma Fidler and Karsyn Avilas each with two.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls improved to 10-1 on Tuesday with a 40-0 win against Springdale J.O. Kelly at Panther Arena.

Siloam Springs led 17-0 after the first quarter and 19-0 at halftime before taking a 36-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Madison Workman led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Erika Ellis and Juleeann Dunn each had 10, Morgan Jones five and Anna Duke two.

Games postponed

The ninth-grade boys game Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Bentonville West was postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Feb. 9.

The ninth-grade boys and girls games Thursday, Feb. 3 at Springdale Southwest were postponed. A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys' games at Southwest on Feb. 3 were postponed, as were the seventh- and eighth-grade girls' games at home against Southwest. Makeup dates were not yet announced.

Up next

The ninth-grade boys and girls are scheduled to play at Bentonville on Monday.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys were scheduled to return to action Monday at home against Springdale Central, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Central.