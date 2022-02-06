Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Robert Eugene Gray

Robert Eugene Gray, 93 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 28, 2022, at home. He was born May 11, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessie and Nell (Smith) Gray. Bob was owner and operator of Bob Gray's Executive cars for several years and was a Mason for 50 years at the masonic Key Lodge in Kansas, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patty Bell; brothers, Tom, Jack, and Walter Gray; and sister, Elaine Thomas.

Survivors include his second love of his life Gloria McEnroe of the home; sons, Brad Gray and wife Julie of Denver Colorado, Derek Gray and wife Barbara of Cave Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren, Tait, Maeve, Dustin and Cody Gray; great-grandchildren, Tenley Holt and Stella Gray; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Teresa "Diane" McChristian

Teresa "Diane" McChristian, 63, of Gentry, Ark., died Feb. 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 23, 1958, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Paul McChristian and Wilda Ennis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Nickie Smith.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Smith, of the home; two nephews, Cameron and wife Taylor, of Gentry; and Shannon Smith; and one great-nephew, Kade Smith.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at The Assembly, in Siloam Springs, Ark., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Springtown Cemetery, in Springtown, Ark.



Stanley Arthur Wolfram

Stanley Arthur Wolfram, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

He was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Sheboygan, Wis., to Ewald Ernst Wolfram and Loleene Kessterson Wolfram.

He married the late Mary Dodge Wolfram on June 30, 1962, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He earned his master's degree in science from the University of Indiana and had been working on his doctorate at the University of Arkansas.

He taught at John Brown University for four years from 1965 to 1969 in the science department, teaching botany, zoology, biology, anatomy, physics and chemistry lab. He worked for the Siloam Springs Department of Emergency Management under the Police Department and Fire Department since 1974. He was also a life member of the Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society.

He is survived by three sons, Eric and Timothy Wolfram of the home and Anthony Wolfram of Flint Ridge, Okla.; one grandson, Daylan; several cousins; a sister-in-law, Shirley Dodge of Colorado along with other family members and friends.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the cremation arrangements.

Dannie Rae Womack

Dannie Rae Womack, 75, of Westville, Okla., died Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Beaver, Okla., to Farnice and Hazel (Judd) Womack.

He was of the Catholic faith and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus -- a fraternal organization focused on faith, family and patriotism. He appreciated the sanctity of life and stood with pro-life prayer vigils.

He was a member of the Westville Community Improvement Club, instrumental in bringing ambulance and physician services to Westville. He owned and operated the local NAPA store since 1980 where he enjoyed the company of the local coffee drinkers.

He enjoyed feeding his cattle, taking his family to the lake to water ski, hunting, camping, and skeet shooting with his children and grandsons, and traveling with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Maryetta (Edler) Womack; sons, Brian Womack of Westville, Joseph and his wife Rhonda Womack of Cincinnati, Ark., Kevin and his wife Stephanie Womack of Westville; daughter, Sandy Womack of Fort Smith, Ark.; brother, Gary and wife Thelma Womack of Altus, Okla.; sister, Dianna Martin of Elk City, Okla.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held Feb. 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church of Siloam Springs, Ark. Graveside services will be held the next day at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022, in St. Francis Cemetery, Canute, Okla. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

