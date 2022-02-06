ON TAP

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^4:05 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist^5:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Central^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Central^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Bentonville^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Rogers Oakdale at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^6:45 p.m.

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th^6 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Southwestern Christian^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Southwestern Christian^7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^6:45 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mid-America Christian at JBU women^2:05 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

