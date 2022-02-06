Siloam Springs outlasts Greenbrier in OT

Siloam Springs' girls found a way to win Tuesday in a game it absolutely had to have.

Brooke Smith's 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left tied the game 42-42 and sent it into overtime.

Siloam Springs then dominated the overtime period, outscoring Greenbrier 9-0 to take a crucial 51-42 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

"We needed this," said junior Brooke Ross, who led Siloam Springs with 22 points and 11 rebounds. "Our team chemistry has been lacking a little bit, and I think tonight we definitely came together as a team and pulled it through in a tough spot."

With the win in the battle of Lady Panthers, Siloam Springs (13-6, 4-3) finished the first half of the 5A-West Conference play tied for fourth place with Greenbrier (13-6, 4-3).

Siloam Springs had close wins against Mountain Home and Van Buren along with a road win at Alma, where they rallied from an early 10-0 hole. Siloam Springs also had close losses at Greenwood and at Vilonia along with a disappointing homecoming loss to Russellville. The up-and-down first half is what made Tuesday's win so important, according to coach Tim Rippy.

"We needed to beat one of the better teams in the conference to give us some confidence," Rippy said. "It was a struggle and it's a mental war right now for us to play with enough confidence to play like we're capable, but we're slowly getting there, and maybe tonight can propel us the right way."

Siloam Springs also got a little bit of payback after losing to Greenbrier in overtime in the final game of the season last year, in which the winner advanced to the state tournament and the loser's season was over.

"Greenbrier's a good team," Rippy said. "They're gutsy too."

Siloam Springs had trouble slowing down Greenbrier senior guard Emma Rehm, who scored 16 of Greenbrier's 23 points in the first half, while junior post Alex Newland had the other seven.

Siloam Springs went on a 9-0 run in the first half to take a 17-11 lead after a 3-pointer from Mimo Jacklik. Greenbrier answered with a 12-3 run to retake the lead 23-20, including treys from Rehm and Newland.

Anna Wleklinski's jumper pulled Siloam Springs within 23-22 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Greenbrier 9-6 in the third quarter to take a 31-29 lead. Jacklik's 3-pointer and another basket from Wleklinski gave Siloam Springs a 5-0 surge to end the quarter.

Siloam Springs made it 33-29 to open the fourth on a bucket by Reina Tiefel, and later led 35-31 after a basket off the glass by Ross.

Rehm hit a 3-pointer to get Greenbrier back within 35-34, and Newland and Rehm combined to hit 3 of 4 free throws to go up 37-35.

Wleklinski tied it back up for Siloam Springs 37-37, but Siloam Springs' bench was hit with a technical foul with 2:04 left. Rehm hit one of the two free throws and then scored a layup to put Greenbrier up 40-37.

Ross answered for Siloam Springs, but Newland put Greenbrier back up 42-39.

Greenbrier's Reese Betts had a chance to ice the game for Greenbrier with 23 seconds left, but she missed both free throws.

"Credit to them," said Greenbrier coach Payton Edmondson. "They hit a huge shot there at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. We knew .... It's been a battle every time we've come up here. We knew what we were in for. We just couldn't quite put it away."

That opened the door for Smith's heroics, burying a 3-pointer in between the far wing and the top of the key.

"That was really big," Ross said of Smith's shot. "We needed that shot in crunch time."

Said Rippy of Smith: "I think that's going to give her a lot of confidence, too, going forward."

Smith also made a big defensive play in overtime for Siloam Springs.

After Ross gave Siloam Springs a 44-42 lead on its opening possession, the two teams traded empty possessions.

Smith then drew a charge call on Rehm, thwarting a Greenbrier scoring chance.

Later in the period, Cailee Johnson converted in transition after Rehm missed a 3-pointer to put Siloam Springs up 46-42.

Ross hit 1 of 2 free throws with 14.8 left, and Jacklik hit two with 11.3 left to go up 49-42.

Siloam Springs gained some much-needed tiebreaker points in the final seconds as Jacklik converted a Greenbrier turnover into a layup.

"Huge play when Smith drew the charge, and for us to get every major rebound in overtime, to me that was the difference," Rippy said. "It allowed us to go down and get good looks. Even before we made a couple, we got three or four really good looks against a zone, so we really executed well in overtime, limiting turnovers and we'd had some frustrating ones during the ball game of course."

Rehm had a game-high 28 points, while Newland had 14 to account for all of Greenbrier's scoring.

"She's such a terrific player," Edmondson said of Rehm. "She's been a catalyst for us for three years now. She's been such a big part of our team and she does so many good things well for us. If she's not scoring it, she's setting somebody else up for it."

Ross led Siloam Springs with 22, while Jacklik had 12, Wleklinski and Tiefel each with six and Smith three points and 11 rebounds, and Johnson two points.

"Boy it was a defensive struggle really both ways for most of the night," Rippy said. "You had to earn every point. It was physical and it was tough to finish around the rim."

Siloam Springs' game Friday against Mountain Home was postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Feb. 16. Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home against Alma.

Siloam Springs 51, Greenbrier 42 (OT)

Greenbrier^11^12^6^13^0^--^42

Siloam Springs^10^12^9^11^9^--^51

Greenbrier (13-6, 4-3): Rehm 28, Newland 14.

Siloam Springs (13-6, 4-3): Ross 22, Jacklik 12, Wleklinski 6, Tiefel 6, Smith 3, Johnson 2.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Mimo Jacklik looks to make a play in the first half against Greenbrier on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Jacklik scored 12 points as Siloam Springs beat Greenbrier 51-42 in overtime.



More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenwood^15-4^6-0

Vilonia^15-4^5-2

Russellville^10-8^4-2

Siloam Springs^13-6^4-3

Greenbrier^13-6^4-3

Alma^9-10^2-5

Mountain Home^4-16^1-6

Van Buren^6-12^1-6

Last week

February 1

Siloam Springs 51, Greenbrier 42

Alma 38, Russellville 31

Greenwood 56, Vilonia 51

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs, ppd.

Russellville at Greenwood, ppd.

Van Buren at Greenbrier, ppd.

Vilonia at Alma, ppd.

February 5

Russellville at Greenwood (n)

This week

Monday’s game

Vilonia at Alma

Tuesday’s games

February 8

Alma at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Russellville

Greenwood at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Vilonia

Wednesday’s game

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Friday’s games

February 11

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Russellville at Alma

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood