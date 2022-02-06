SSHS boys fend off 'sneaky good' Greenbrier

It wasn't the prettiest performance of the season, but Siloam Springs' boys did more than enough on both ends of the floor to defeat Greenbrier 41-26 on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs didn't get into a great flow offensively, tough it did have some moments. And defensively, Siloam Springs did a good job of limiting Greenbrier's offense most of the night in a battle of Panthers.

"At the end of the day, these conference games, everybody knows how important it is to protect your home floor, and we didn't feel like it was our absolute best, but it was good in spurts," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Yeah we got our 10 (tiebreaker) points, and Greenbrier is a sneaky good team. Athletically, they're strong, do a lot of good things, well-coached, and our kids battled and scrapped."

Jacob Dunlap hit a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to give Greenbrier a 3-1 lead -- its only lead of the ballgame.

Dalton Newman answered for Siloam Springs (14-5, 6-1) in the corner to re-take the lead 4-3 and Siloam Springs wouldn't trail the rest of the way.

Newman scored seven of his team-high 11 points in the first quarter as Siloam Springs led 13-7 after the first quarter.

Brendan Lashley hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and another trey early in the second to put Siloam Springs in front 16-9.

Greenbrier (11-9, 2-5) pulled within 16-11 on a leaner from Dunlap, but Greenbrier wouldn't score again the rest of the half. Siloam Springs led 20-11 at halftime.

"We're trying to get a good shot, but their (3-2) zone is the problem," said Greenbrier coach Mike Simmons. "They go 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 across the top and it's really, really hard to get good shots against it, so you've got to work on it. That runs the clock a lot. Then they run their offense really well, waiting for a good shot, a lot of time runs off the clock, that's why it's low scoring. They were in control of it the whole game."

Siloam Springs scored the opening six points of the third quarter to go up 26-11.

Carter Winesburg scored inside off a feed from Jedi Hunter. Josh Stewart and Hunter added baskets inside as Siloam Springs went up 15 points.

Siloam Springs turned it over two straight times after that, and Greenbrier took advantage with a 3-pointer from Jack Runsick and an old-fashioned three-point play from Dunlap to get within 28-17.

Nate Vachon hit a 3-pointer on the wing to end the third quarter and put Siloam Springs back up 31-17.

"We gave up a three on an out of bounds play, we switched defenses one time to a 1-3-1 and gave up another 3 out of that and then gave up the three at the end of the (third) quarter," Simmons said. "That's nine points you just can't have. But they're a really really good team, especially here. They're really tough to play."

Hunter's basket inside off a Josh Stewart assist put Siloam Springs in front 33-17.

Siloam Springs went through another turnover stretch, giving the ball away on three straight possessions and Greenbrier cut the lead to 33-21.

But baskets from Newman and Stewart got the lead back to 16 at 37-21.

Nate Hawbaker had back-to-back baskets later in the fourth as Siloam Springs maintained its 16-point advantage.

Runsick led Greenbrier with eight points, while Dunlap had seven, Hayes Johnson four, Spencer Melton and Rece Jones each with three and Elijah Weaver one.

Newman's 11 points led Siloam Springs, while Josh Stewart had eight, Hunter and Lashley each with six, Hawbaker four and Winesburg and Vachon each with three.

"It was one of those nights where the flow and the kind of in sync with each other wasn't as good as it's been, and you have to find a way to adapt to that and overcome and get a couple of big rebounds, steal, and they did that," Tim Stewart said. "I'm really proud of our guys. We didn't have a great look all night. But it was a roller coaster ride and we came out on top."

With the win, the Siloam Springs remained in a three-way tie for first place in the 5A-West Conference with Russellville and Vilonia as the first half of league play came to a close.

"I told them, that's great we're 6-1, three-way tie for first, everything's awesome," Tim Stewart said. "But it's just like these NFL games, if you only play the first half you're in trouble. It basically means nothing. We've got to come back and go to work."

Siloam Springs' home game against Mountain Home on Friday was postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Feb. 16. Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Alma on Tuesday.

Siloam Springs 41, Greenbrier 26

Greenbrier^7^4^6^9^--^26

Siloam Springs^13^7^11^10^--^41

Greenbrier (11-9, 2-5): Runsick 8, Dunlap 7, Johnson 4, Melton 3, Jones 3, Weaver 1.

Siloam Springs (13-5, 6-1): Newman 11, Stewart 8, Hunter 6, Lashley 6, Hawbaker 4, Winesburg 3, Vachon 3.

Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Jedi Hunter goes in for a basket as Greenbrier's Jacob Mathis defends on the play Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs defeated Greenbrier 41-26 to improve to 6-1 in 5A-West Conference play.



5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^14-7^6-1

Siloam Springs^14-5^6-1

Vilonia^12-8^6-1

Greenwood^7-14^3-4

Van Buren^10-9^3-4

Alma^5-12^2-5

Greenbrier^11-9^2-5

Mountain Home^2-17^0-7

Last week

February 1

Siloam Springs 41, Greenbrier 26

Russellville 73, Alma 32

February 4

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs, ppd.

Russellville at Greenwood, ppd.

Van Buren at Greenbrier, ppd.

Vilonia at Alma, ppd.

February 5

Russellville at Greenwood (n)

This week

Monday’s game

Vilonia at Alma

Tuesday’s games

Alma at Siloam Springs

Greenbrier at Russellville

Greenwood at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Vilonia

Wednesday’s game

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Friday’s games

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Russellville at Alma

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood