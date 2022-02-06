Whataburger permit to go before planning commission

Siloam Springs may soon be home to a Whataburger as the fast-food chain will have a significant development permit and specialty use permit go before the planning commission during Tuesday's meeting.

The permits will go before the city board March 1. The board of adjustments will also review a variance development permit for Whataburger. This permit will not go before the city board, according to the agenda for the board of adjustments.

Staff is recommending approval with one condition for the specialty use development permit which is that Whataburger acquires the variance permit on the installation of a speaker box.

For the significant development permit, city staff is also recommending approval with the following conditions: The first is that Whataburger acquires a special use development permit and a variance permit.

The second request is the need for additional utility easements and the last is to correct an alignment to the side path along Highway 16 if it is technically feasible to do so.

Whataburger has filed the permits for 2960 Highway 412 where Kenny's Auto was previously located, according to a staff report for the significant development permit prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and Justin Bland city engineer on Jan. 19.

The burger chain is proposing to build a 3,751 square foot facility with a dual-lane drive-through on the south side of the structure, the report states. The former Kenny's building will be demolished, the report states.

Planning commissioners will also vote on and hear the following items:

Development permits

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 600 to 900 block of Arkansas Highway 16. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 2100 to 24oo block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Rezoning development permit for the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street. This item will go before the city board on March 1.

• Significant development permit for the 12oo block of South Holly Street. This item will be tabled until a special meeting of the planning commission on Feb. 22.

• Building permit review for 224 S. College St.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

Board approved permits

• Final plat development permit for 23006 Lawlis Road. This item is estimated to go before the city board on March 15.

• Final plat development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of South Arkansas Highway 43. This item is estimated to go before the city board on March 1.

• Final plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Carl Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on March 15.

Staff approved permits

• Lot split development permit for 801 E. Lake Francis Dr. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Feb. 15.

• Lot consolidation development permit for 190 AR Hwy 59 N. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Feb. 15.