Winter storm blankets town

A winter storm hit Siloam Springs last week causing closures within the city.

The storm began on Wednesday evening with freezing rain and sleet which shifted to snow later in the night.

According to Brad McGavock from the National Weather Service, in Tulsa, there has been an estimated six to eight inches of snow that fell in Siloam Springs from Wednesday until Friday.

The Siloam Springs area received four and a half inches of snow by Thursday, according to Meteorologist Pete Snyder with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

As of Friday, no more snow was expected for Siloam Springs, but low temperatures were expected for the next few days, according to Meteorologist Bart Haake with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s on Sunday, Haake said.

Various organizations in Siloam Springs took precautions due to the storm.

City of Siloam Springs

The city closed municipal offices on Thursday due to the inclement weather, according to a statement posted on the city's website. Trash and recycling crews continued to run their routes, but the transfer station was closed the post states.

Late Thursday afternoon, the city posted that city hall and all offices would be closed on Friday also including the transfer station and public library, but emergency services like police and fire will be operational.

As of Friday morning, the Siloam Springs Police Department reported three accidents with no injuries, according to Captain Derek Spicer. The city advises the public to stay off the roads.

Siloam Springs School District

Siloam Springs Public Schools used Alternative Method Instruction (AMI) Days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as evaluating the weather on a daily basis according to multiple posts on the district's Facebook page.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, the school district announced on their Facebook page that they will pivot to an AMI Day on Friday with plans to return to onsite learning on Monday.

John Brown University

On Thursday, the university announced that it was shifting to Tier 1 of their inclement weather policy, according to an email from Carlson Wakefield, writing and content marketing specialist.

In Tier 1, if an instructor is unable to make it to campus, they should notify students and their college dean by email whether their classes will be held remotely or canceled, according to the university's inclement weather policy.

If an off-campus student is unable to make it to campus, they should notify their instructor, and the instructor should make reasonable accommodations, the policy states.

For graduate courses at locations other than the main campus, any closures will typically be announced on the Crisis Alert System (CAS) and social media by 2 pm on the date of inclement weather, the policy states.

Inclement weather should generally not impact online courses, though related power outages may limit access to the internet, the policy states. In those situations, instructors and students should communicate with each other and make reasonable accommodations, the policy states.

As of Friday morning, JBU remains at Tier 1.

Benton County

Benton County closed all municipal facilities and circuit courts, according to an email from Melody Kwok, the communications director for the county.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Kwok sent out another email stating that municipal facilities and circuit courts would also be closed on Friday.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs' newest restaurant IHOP received a light dusting of snow on late Wednesday/early Thursday morning. IHOP did not post any notice of closing as of Thursday morning.



Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Snow covered a small clearing in the eastern portion of Siloam Springs. According to the National Weather Service's Tulsa office, the city received four and a half inches of snow late Wednesday/early Thursday morning. City offices were closed that day and Siloam Springs School District pivoted to an Alternative Method Instruction Day.



Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Spring Valley Apartments' fountain continues to spray water despite the cold weather and snow that fell in Siloam Springs on late Wednesday/Early Thursday. According to the National Weather Service's Tulsa office four and a half inches fell on the city.

