End of the winter storm

by Marc Hayot | February 9, 2022 at 12:25 p.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Snow on the roof of the gazebo at Twin Springs Park melts as one of the twin springs sprays water in Sager Creek.

As water flows over the falls of Sager Creek icicles still hang displaying the last remnants of the winter storm that hit Siloam Springs the previous week. According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the city received approximately six to eight inches.

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The winter landscape slowly melts at City Park. Siloam Springs received approximately six to eight inches according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

