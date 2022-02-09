End of the winter storm

As water flows over the falls of Sager Creek icicles still hang displaying the last remnants of the winter storm that hit Siloam Springs the previous week. According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the city received approximately six to eight inches.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader As water flows over the falls of Sager Creek icicles still hang displaying the last remnants of the winter storm that hit Siloam Springs the previous week. According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the city received approximately six to eight inches.

