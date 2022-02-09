As water flows over the falls of Sager Creek icicles still hang displaying the last remnants of the winter storm that hit Siloam Springs the previous week. According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the city received approximately six to eight inches.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
End of the winter stormby Marc Hayot | February 9, 2022 at 12:25 p.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Snow on the roof of the gazebo at Twin Springs Park melts as one of the twin springs sprays water in Sager Creek.
Print Headline: End of the winter storm
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT