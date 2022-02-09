Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Sylvia Adline Amos

Sylvia Adline Amos, 94, of Decatur, Ark., died Feb. 4, 2022.

She was born in Camron, Mo., to Perry Hutton and Beulah Potter Hutton.

She enjoyed quilting and needle work and was a retired sales associate for Wal-Mart.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Dill; her second husband, Dean Amos; her parents; one step-son Harvey Amos; and one son, Albert Dill.

She is survived by seven step-children, Lester Amos and wife Cheryl of Decatur, Jerald Amos and wife Connie of Colcord, Okla., Merrill Amos of Colcord, Clark Amos of Decatur, Carolyn Mercer and husband Ray of Decatur and Marilyn Gosnell and husband Don of Tulsa, Okla.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse, Ark.

Mary Katherine Howarth

Mary Katherine Howarth, 79, died Feb. 5, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Leslie, Ark., to Russell and Ada (Axtel) Weldon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lyle Howarth; both parents; four brothers, Joe Weldon, Charles Weldon, Lee Weldon and Tommy Weldon; three sisters, Dorothy Slay, Doris Klyne and Nancy Smiley.

She is survived by three sons; Lars Weldon of Gentry, Ark., Lyle and his wife Connie of Gentry, James and wife Debra Howarth of Fort Myers, Fla.; sisters, June Whinnery of Lowell, Ark., Jenny Cunningham, of Chouteau, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Gentry.

Wanda Elizabeth Robinson

Wanda Elizabeth Robinson, age 89, died in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 4, 2022. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 19, 1932, to Robert and Golda (Langley) Anderson. They moved to Siloam Springs in 1941. She was a graduate of the class of 1951 at SSHS. She married William H. "Bill" Robinson and they were married 46 years before his death in 2000.

She is preceded by her husband, both parents, son, Rick Robinson, daughter, Teresa Leah Robinson and a great granddaughter, Abigail Grace Robinson.

She is survived by her son, Randy and wife Cheryl Robinson of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughters, Marla and husband Mark Farrow of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Carla and husband Rod Penner of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter in law, Marji Robinson of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brothers, Ronald Anderson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Gene and wife Sally of Winnsboro, Texas; grandchildren, Jared Robinson, Rachel Hoien, Clifford Robinson, Nick Robinson, Neal Robinson, Robbie Myers, Nate Robinson; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way; 2 step grandchildren, Carrie Penner and Ryan Penner; 6 step great grandchildren; a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 2 p.m. at Nicodemus Community Church of Siloam Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Aaron Ascencio officiating. Burial to follow at Weddington Cemetery in Weddington, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nicodemus Community Church 21295 Fisher Ford Rd, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Kenneth Michael Sharp

Kenneth Michael Sharp, 67, of Kansas, Okla., died Feb. 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Nov. 27, 1954, to Donald and Patsy (Denham) Sharp.

He was a creative engineer and mechanic, developing custom tools and useful products.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sharp; mother, Patsy Sharp of Little Rock, Ark.; son, Stephen Tyler Sharp of Kansas, Okla.; daughter, Ashley Nichole Sharp and wife Lundi Brickey of Kansas, Okla.; granddaughter Paeyton Sharp; a host of adopted littles and extended family.

Graveside services were held at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla., at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

