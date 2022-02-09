Photo submitted Vice Mayor Reid Carroll presents a proclamation to American Legion Post 29, Commander Less Carroll, during the Four Chaplains program on Sunday at Community Christian Fellowship. During World War II, four chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi; Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister and Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest gave their lives to save the sailors when the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester sank due to torpedo fire on Feb. 3, 1943, 150 miles from its destination. The Four Chaplains program is presented annually by Post 29 around the time of the anniversary of the death of the four chaplains.

Vice Mayor Reid Carroll presents a proclamation to American Legion Post 29 Commander Less Carroll, during the Four Chaplains program on Sunday at Community Christian Fellowship. During World War II, four chaplains, Lt. George Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi; Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister and Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest, gave their lives to save the sailors when the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester sank due to torpedo fire on Feb. 3, 1943, 150 miles from its destination. The Four Chaplains program is presented annually by Post 29 around the time of the anniversary of the death of the four chaplains.

Print Headline: Honoring those who gave all

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content