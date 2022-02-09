John Brown teams defeated Monday at Wayland Baptist

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Science & Arts^16-2^21-4

SW Assem. of God^14-4^17-6

Oklahoma City^12-6^13-12

Texas Wesleyan^10-6^18-7

John Brown^10-8^16-10

Wayland Baptist^10-8^14-11

Mid-America Christian^8-9^15-10

Southwestern Christian^8-10^10-11

Panhandle State^7-11^10-13

Central Christian^5-12^11-13

UNT-Dallas^5-12^9-15

Langston^0-17^1-22

Last week’s results

February 5

John Brown 75, Panhandle State 70

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian, ppd.

SW Assem. of God 79, Southwestern Christian 64

Wayland Baptist 70, Oklahoma City 57

Science & Arts 104, Langston 77

This week’s games

Monday’s results

Wayland Baptist 49, John Brown 48

Mid-America Christian 92, SW Assem. of God 74

UNT-Dallas 86, Southwestern Christian 66

Science & Arts 86, Central Christian 85

Panhandle State 105, Oklahoma City 102

Texas Wesleyan 77, Langston 66

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Southwestern Christian

Central Christian at UNT-Dallas

Oklahoma City at Mid-America Christian

Wayland Baptist at Texas Wesleyan

Panhandle State at Science & Arts

Langston at SW Assem. of God

Saturday’s games

Mid-America Christian at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Oklahoma City

Central Christian at SW Assem. of God

Panhandle State at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at UNT-Dallas

Wayland Baptist at Science & Arts

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^16-2^24-3

Mid-America Christian^15-2^22-2

Texas Wesleyan^13-4^19-4

Science & Arts^13-5^19-6

Langston^11-7^16-8

Oklahoma City^9-9^14-9

John Brown^9-9^13-13

Southwestern Christian^8-10^13-11

UNT-Dallas^4-14^10-15

SW Assem. of God^4-13^7-16

Panhandle State^4-14^6-14

Central Christian^0-17^1-23

Last week’s results

February 5

John Brown 78, Panhandle State 73

Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian, ppd.

Mid-America at UNT-Dallas

Southwestern Christian 63, SW Assem. of God 55

Wayland Baptist 94, Oklahoma City 64

Science & Arts 81, Langston 72

February 6

Mid-America Christian 59, UNT-Dallas 42

This week

Monday’s results

Wayland Baptist 61, John Brown 46

Science & Arts 90, Central Chrisitan 61

Langston 71, Texas Wesleyan 61

Panhandle State 71, Oklahoma City 62

Southwestern Christian 67, UNT-Dallas 50

Thursday’s games

John Brown at Southwestern Christian

Central Christian at UNT-Dallas

Oklahoma City at Mid-America Christian

Wayland Baptist at Texas Wesleyan

Panhandle State at Science & Arts

Langston at SW Assem. of God

Saturday’s games

Mid-America Christian at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Oklahoma City

Central Christian at SW Assem. of God

Panhandle State at Texas Wesleyan

Langston at UNT-Dallas

Wayland Baptist at Science & Arts

Men

Wayland Baptist 49, John Brown 48

In a defensive grudge match, the Golden Eagles couldn't overcome a late Pioneer run that saw the John Brown University men's basketball team's three-game win streak come to an end via a 49-48 setback at Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Monday night inside the Hutcherson Center in Plainview, Texas.

Senior Luke Harper hit back-to-back buckets to give the Golden Eagles (16-10, 10-8 Sooner Athletic) a 39-34 lead with six minutes left in the contest, but an ensuing 12-1 rally by the Pioneers (14-11, 10-8) handed the hosts a lead that John Brown couldn't overcome down the stretch.

Junior DJ Ellis hit a triple and junior Payton Guiot added a pair at the line to pull the visitors within two, 47-45, but shooting just 1-of-6 from the floor with a pair of turnovers in the final two minutes limited the Golden Eagles from taking advantage of multiple Pioneer miscues that gave JBU every chance to finish the comeback.

Finally Wayland's RJ Mason hit a pivotal pair at the line with four seconds left, just enough considering Ellis' buzzer-beating, yet trivial, triple from the right wing as time expired.

Harper scored 13 points, while Ellis ended the evening with 11. Senior Ira Perrier added eight points and a game-best 10 rebounds in the loss.

Mason paced the Pioneers with 17 points and six rebounds.

Continuing on to Bethany, Okla., the Golden Eagles finish its four-game road trip on Thursday (Feb. 10) evening at Southwestern Christian. The 7:45 start time is slated to air live on the SAC Sports Network.

Women

Wayland Baptist 61, John Brown 46

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- The John Brown University women's basketball saw its six-game winning streak snapped in a 61-46 loss at No. 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Monday afternoon inside the Hutcherson Center in Planview Texas

Shooting just 28 percent from the floor, the Golden Eagles (13-13, 9-9 Sooner Athletic) finished the afternoon just 17-of-60 from the field and 5-of-27 (19 percent) from behind the arc.

Junior Tarrah Stephens was the lone Golden Eagle in double figure scoring with 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks. Junior Lisa Vanoverberghe led the squad with seven rebounds, but the visitors were out-rebounded 48-40.

In fact, both teams shot particularly poorly, including the host Flying Queens, which finished the game just 31 percent (21-of-67) from the floor.

The difference in the contest was Wayland Baptist's 18 offensive rebounds, which it converted into 15 second-chance points. Despite just a three turnover difference, the Flying Queens used a 23-5 scoring difference in points off miscues.

Kaitlyn Edgemon led all players with 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Her sister Kaylee had to make her living at the line, sinking 7 of 8, to finish the game with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jenna Cooper struggled to a 12-point performance. Angel Hayden pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds.