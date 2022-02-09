LIBRARY MUSINGS: Meet our newest staff member and engage yourself in reading

We have a new staff member at the library. Ms. Corrie Irwin joined us Jan. 11 and is the new Program Coordinator/Children's Librarian. Please come in, introduce yourself and help her to feel welcome! She is making changes to the children's room and with programming, so please stay tuned to what is happening. One of the changes she is making is introducing a Saturday Morning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. The first Saturday Storytime will be this Saturday, Feb. 12. She is also hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the meeting room. Come enjoy a spectacular movie. More details are on the Siloam Springs Library website.

We had a successful graduation for 10 children who finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program! We encourage you to have your child sign up for this program if they have not entered kindergarten. Prizes are awarded periodically, and your child will receive a sticker for every 100 books they read as well as put a star on the numbered levels in the children's room. You can sign up at the library or you can sign up through Read Squared. Go to www.siloamsprings.com/library; programs on the left side of the screen, and then to the children's tab to find out more details.

Along with the library participating in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, you may pick up a form to sign your child up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The Northwest Arkansas United Way is the non-profit group you send these forms to. These programs work very well together to encourage your young child to read and fall in love with books.

How long has it been since you have played Monopoly? Would you like to play again with a different twist? The library is having its annual Adult Reading Challenge entitled "Bookopoly." Here's how to play:

• Come to the library to grab your gameboard brochure and checklist.

• Start from GO and roll a dice to choose your first category.

• When you have finished reading the book, write it down on the checklist.

• Roll the dice again to choose the next category.

• After completing 24 categories you have finished the game.

Doesn't that sound like fun? Let's play, read, and maybe discover a new favorite book this year!

The Friends of the Library are providing a coupon for the Friends Bookstore when you sign up and they will provide prizes for those who finish the challenge.

In house library programs are happening. The dates and times are as follows:

• Wednesday 10 a.m. -- Preschool Program. Ms. Julia is leading this story time. Come enjoy stories and songs in the Children's Storytime Room.

• Thursday 11 a.m. – Elementary Homeschool Program. Ms. Corrie is guiding children to learn about various topics and is sharing stories and activities along the way. Check out Meeting Room B to see what the topic is.

• Thursday 11 a.m. -- Homeschool Young Adult Program. Ms. Leah is facilitating this group in the YA area and has many fun activities planned!

• Thursday 4:30 p.m. -- After School Young Adult Program. Ms. Leah is encouraging young adults to learn by doing. Check out the activities she has planned!

The Adult Book Club is meeting in February.

• Monday, Feb. 14 -- The Adult Reading Group will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss the book "As the Stars Fall" by Steven Lee. A scarred girl and a desperate dog form a bond nothing can break.

• Tuesday, Feb. 15 -- The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss the book "Whistling Past the Graveyard" by Susan Crandall. That's what daddy called it when you did something to keep your mind off of your worst fear.

Come to one or both groups and engage in great conversations about the book being discussed and how they speak to you. Books are available for checkout at the library while they last.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

"The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library." -- Albert Einstein

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.