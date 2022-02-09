Ninth-grade teams lose at Bentonville

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys dropped a 32-25 loss at Bentonville High on Monday night at Tiger Arena.

Bentonville led 10-8 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime. The Tigers took a 26-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ma'aiki Dauda led Bentonville with 15 points, while Kamran Akbar had 10.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (4-13) with 14 points, while Noah Shipp scored 11.

Ninth-grade girls

Bentonville jumped out to a big lead and held on for a 32-28 victory over the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls on Monday.

Bentonville led 11-0 after the first quarter, 17-8 at halftime and 25-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs (5-13) outscored the Lady Tigers 15-7 in the fourth.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Aveary Speed had eight, Haylie Fox four, Kayleigh Castaneda three and Emily Sears two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 47-15 against Springdale Central on Monday.

Central led 22-2 after the first quarter and 28-10 at halftime. Central took a 40-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Max Carter led Siloam Springs (7-7) with five points, while Crew Webb had three, AJ Moore, Bennett Naustvik and Evan Allen each with two and Samuel Avery one.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated 32-25 at Springdale Central on Monday.

Cenzi Johnson led the Lady Panthers (6-5) with 11 points, while Keelyn Seagraves had six, Kenlee Moore three, Natalie Perez and Erika Ellis each with two and Jadyn O'Brien with one.

Seventh-grade boys

Springdale Hellstern handed the Siloam Springs (7-7) seventh-grade boys a 49-28 loss on Monday.

Hellstern led 15-6 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime. Hellstern took a 37-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Camden Newell led the Panthers with eight points, while Ryan Shipp had six, Brady Addington, Kaden Dunn each with four, and Gavin Kooistra and Bryson Stanaland each with three.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 44-27 against Springdale Hellstern on Monday.

Siloam Springs led 12-11 after the first quarter and 18-13 at halftime. Hellstern rallied to take a 25-20 lead going intot he fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers (10-2) with 11 points, while Morgan Jones had eight, Madison Workman four, Erika Ellis three and Audrey Deshane two.

Up next

The ninth-grade boys will play Bentonville West on Wednesday in a makeup game, while both ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Farmington on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Oakdale on Wednesday and Farmington on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Oakdale on Wednesday and at Farmington on Thursday.