OPINION: Let's look at 2022 football schedule

The Siloam Springs football program recently released its 2022 football schedule.

And some major changes are in store for the Panthers next fall.

For starters, the 6A-West Conference has undergone some major changes. Out are Benton and Little Rock Parkview and in are Greenbrier, Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian.

Wait a minute. Two are leaving and three are joining? Yes, the 6A-West will be a nine-team conference thanks to the points system that determines where private schools in Arkansas will play. Both PA and LRC are moving up, while Greenbrier's district numbers have grown to the 6A level.

Also off the schedule are Rogers High, Harrison and Pea Ridge, and now on the schedule are Rogers Heritage and Alma for nonconference games. The Panthers also will play Fort Smith Southside in a benefit game.

Still on the schedule are Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Russellville, Mountain Home and Van Buren.

Here is the complete schedule:

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 16^at Fort Smith Southside (benefit)^6 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Rogers Heritage^7 p.m.

Sept. 2^Alma^7 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Greenbrier*^7 p.m.

Sept. 16^Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^at Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Sept. 30^Russellville*^7 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Pulaski Academy*^7 p.m.

Oct. 14^Little Rock Christian*^7 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bye Week

Nov. 4^Van Buren*^7 p.m.

*6A-West Conference

A few notes about this schedule.

• The Panthers open 6A-West Conference play at Greenbrier. The last time Siloam Springs played at Greenbrier, the Maroon Panthers defeated the Blue Panthers 44-29 in October 2010.

• The last couple of years, Siloam Springs has opened conference play against Van Buren. Now the Pointers and Panthers will play in the final week of the regular season in what is almost sure to be another classic between the two teams.

• Well dang it, it's looking like another long trip to Bomber Stadium at Mountain Home on Oct. 21. However, Russellville must make another trip to Panther Stadium in late September.

• The Panthers are back in the same conference with Little Rock Christian for the first time since 2006-07. The two teams split those games in those two seasons with the Panthers winning 24-14 in 2006 and losing 55-49 in 2007. They met again in the Class 5A playoffs in 2008 with Siloam Springs winning 24-20.

• As best I can tell, the Panthers have only played Pulaski Academy once, in the state playoffs in 2006.

Folks, the toughest conference in Arkansas got even tougher with this new setup. It will be a battle each and every week for all teams with some fascinating matchup. It's a ways off still, but it will be here before you know it.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.