Stephens sets scoring record in JBU win

GOODWELL, Okla. -- A late 11-4 run in regulation and a pair of blocks at crucial times sealed the win as the John Brown University women's basketball team rallied to win its sixth consecutive game by nabbing a 78-73 win in overtime over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday afternoon inside Anchor D Arena.

In the process, junior Tarrah Stephens rewrote three single-game program records, including total points, field goals made and field goals attempted by finishing the afternoon with a 45-point outing on 18 of 27 shooting from the floor. Finishing 9 of 10 from the charity stripe, Stephens completed her fifth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds, helping the Golden Eagles (13-12, 9-8 Sooner Athletic) to a 43-33 rebounding advantage.

Stephens also hit another milestone -- punching her ticket into the 1,000-point club. The Wyandotte, Okla. native became the 19th entry onto the prestigious list in the third quarter when her hook shot fell after shedding a defender with a pivot back into the middle.

The program's single-game scoring record was 41 points by Lisa Hunt in a 1984 Valentine's Day romp of Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville. Stephens flirted with the record one time already this season when they tallied a then-career best 39 points in JBU's overtime setback to Evangel (Mo.).

"What a night," head coach Jeff Soderquist said on Stephen's record-breaking performance. "I'm so very proud of Tarrah; she has worked hard for us, and it's fun to see her play this way. Especially on the night, she scores her 1,000th career point. Very proud of her."

The Aggies rallied from a small four-point deficit in the second half by converting on 5 of 9 attempts from behind the arc – and 10 of 20 overall – in the third quarter to produce an eight-point swing. OPSU led by four, 52-48, leading into the fourth quarter.

With time winding down and the hosts boasting a game-high seven-point lead, 67-60, John Brown finally made its run.

Stephens worked the line for two, junior Lisa Vanoverberghe hit a triple from the right arc and Stephens added another layup to begin an 11-4 Golden Eagle run over the final 4:03 of the game. Freshman Emily Sanders hit a timely triple and Vanoverberghe split a pair at the line to tie the game at 69.

With possession and coming out of the timeout, Panhandle State (5-14, 3-14) had 10 seconds on the clock looking for the win. Instead, sophomore Natalie Smith blocked a long two-point attempt at the buzzer, forcing the teams into the extra session.

The Golden Eagle defense came up huge in overtime, limiting the Aggies to just 2 of 8 shooting from the floor and out-rebounded the hosts 8-2. While JBU shot 1 of 5 from the field in overtime, Stephens made all four attempts at the line, and Sanders converted on both her chances.

Senior Maddie Altman's split at the line with 18 seconds left handed John Brown the 76-73 advantage, and again coming out of the timeout, the Aggies had a chance to extend the game. Again after running down the clock, Vanoverberghe came up with her fourth block of the afternoon, and Sanders' sunk both at the line after absorbing the obligatory OPSU foul.

Sanders nearly earned the double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Altman posted eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Four Aggies finished in double-figure scoring, led by Cassia McCaskill's 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting as she hit 8-of-17 triples on the afternoon. Bianca Camello scored 14 points, while Tateum Jones posted 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

While Panhandle relied on 14-of-34 shooting from behind the arc, thanks to Stephens, the Golden Eagles out-scored the hosts 50-18 in the paint and ended the contest 48 percent inside the arc (26-of-54).