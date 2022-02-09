Three Lady Panthers sign with JBU soccer

John Brown women's soccer coach Kathleen Paulsen announced six signings to the JBU women's soccer team on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Three of the signings come from Siloam Springs High School, as midfielder Karen Flores, defender Bethany Markovich and goalkeeper Regan Riley signed with the Golden Eagles.

Goalkeeper Emily Dobbins of Broken Arrow, Okla., forward Lillian Johnson of Asheville, N.C., and forward Aubrey Winter of Wichita, Kan., also signed.

"I could not be more excited to welcome the Class of 2026 to the JBU women's soccer family," Paulsen said. "I believe this is a class that fits in well with the current identity (of) our program and who we want to continue to be. They are defined by high character, great grit, soccer IQ and a desire to honor God with how they approach the game."

Riley signed with the Golden Eagles in December. She announced she was graduating early and forgoing her senior soccer season this spring to participate with Youth With A Mission. She was an All-Conference selection at Siloam Springs as a junior and voted the team's most valuable player.

"I looked at many colleges and couldn't find one better than JBU," Riley said. "Not only is the soccer program beautifully built on the word of God and talented women, but the university itself is an amazing community that is rare to find anywhere else. God shut the doors to other universities but left this one wide open. I am so excited to have a new family with the women's soccer program playing high-quality soccer."

Said Paulsen on Riley: "Regan is a tall, athletic goalkeeper with a high ceiling in terms of where she can go over the course of her career. She has the ability to make quick reaction saves, can cover a huge area of the goal with her frame, and can deal with high balls. She has all the tools to make a quality goalkeeper over her JBU career."

Flores (5-4) is an attacking midfielder that scored eight goals and was a Class 5A All-State selection in 2021.

"When I came to visit JBU, it was an experience like no other," Flores said. "The people here are amazing and the community puts the Lord above all. I could feel it everywhere I went -- and that's why I wanted to be a Golden Eagle."

Said Paulsen on Flores: "Karen can be slippery with the ball at her feet, but also has the ability to distribute, see passing lanes, and set teammates up for success in the final third. Through her work rate and high soccer IQ, she often finds herself in the right place at the right time to make a play on both sides of the ball."

Markovich (5-8) enters her fourth year as a starter for the Lady Panthers after earning All-State honors as a junior.

"I wanted a small, Christian college with a great soccer program," Markovich said. "JBU provided both."

Said Paulsen on Markovich: "Bethany is a hard-nosed, gritty defender that takes it personal when she gets beat. She is never going to shy out of a big tackle and anticipates where she needs to be as the play is happening. Along with these attributes, she is calm on the ball and can make good decisions once she has the ball at her feet."

Dobbins joins the Golden Eagles after a pair of seasons at Seminole State (Okla.). While in junior college, the 5-foot-5 goalkeeper racked up a 3-1-0 record, appearing in 15 contests. In high school, Dobbins spent four years playing for the Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Homeschoolers (NOAH), where she led her squad to a National Christian Homeschool Championships national title in 2019.

Johnson will finish her high school career at Asheville Christian Academy this spring. She's a two-time All-Conference selection, under head coach Brenton Benware, who is former JBU men's coach. She helped the Lions to a pair of conference titles, including one as a junior where she tallied 20 goals and 17 assists (57 points).

Winter will join the Golden Eagles after her senior season this spring at Trinity Academy. She's scored 40 goals in just two seasons with the Knights.