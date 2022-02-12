Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Lisa Rena Milner

Lisa Rena Milner, 24, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 5, 2022.

She was born in Springdale, Ark., on Dec. 24, 1997, to Brian Milner and Michelle Rice.

She was a production technician for McKee Foods. She was a student at Siloam Springs High School and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and also attended New Life Church in Siloam Springs.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Wayne Rice; her grandmother, Yvonne Fouts; her grandfather, Sam Murphree; her grandfather, Joe Corshia; and her grandmother, Janice Newport.

She is survived by her mother, Michelle, and her husband Max Fowler, of Rose, Okla.; her father, Brian Milner, and his wife, Agenia, of Avoca, Ark.; her maternal grandmother, Karen Rice, of Rose, Okla.; maternal grandfather, JD Fowler, of Gardenville, Nev.; paternal grandparents, Jim and Cindy Milner; paternal step-grandmother, Frann Corshia, of Greers Ferry, Ark.; sister, Lacy Milner, of Rose, Okla.; two step-brothers, Paul Mattes, of Fort Riley, Kan., and Austin Fowler, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; six step-sisters, Stephanie Mattes, of Southwest City, Mo., Carries Mattes, of Springdale, Nicole Dobson, of Bixby, Okla., and Kendra, Emily, and Kailey Fowler, of Siloam Springs.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at New Life Church in Siloam Springs with burial at Welch Prairie Cemetery in Rose, Okla.

