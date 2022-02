Arrests and citations

Jan. 31

• Daniel Cruz Perez, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Bobby Reece, 39, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Royce Lowell Daniels, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 1

• Kiara Michelle Williams, 30, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; failure to appear.

• Angel Christian Saucedo, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Feb. 2

• Victor Antonio Clemente, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 4

• Quiana Latrece Morgan, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on correctional facility employee; domestic battering -- third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; assault - second degree.

• Kevin Bob Morgan, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Hugo H. Pena-Zepeda, 23, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Christopher Scott Dailey, 37, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

Feb. 5

• Tommy Wilson Farley, 69, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Barnabus Sebastian Taylor Cheney, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Feb. 6

• Michael Don Sprague, 48, arrested in connection with failure to pay child support.

• Francisco Calvillo Jr, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Wilson Ray Dorle-McKinney, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.