City Board to review ordinance for new addition

City directors will consider an ordinance for a new addition planned for North Simon Sager Avenue during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The directors will place Ordinance 22-05 which would rezone the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-4 (Residential Multifamily) on its second reading.

Applicants Cale Properties LLC and Molly LLC are seeking to rezone 17.27 acres of the property for the Reserve Addition, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The property is located just north of Lowe's Home Improvement, the report states.

During the Jan. 11 meeting of the planning commission, the commissioners reviewed the rezoning application and approved it in a vote of 7-0.

The ordinance went before the city board during the Feb. 1 city board meeting where the directors voted 6-1 with Director David Allen abstaining to place the ordinance on its first reading.

City directors will also consider the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Feb. 1 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 14800 S. Hwy 43.

• Dedication of utility easements for 190 Hwy 59 N.

• Dedication of utility easements for 801 E. Lake Francis Dr.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-22 concerning the annexation of 53.8 acres for the 200 block of Airport Road on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.