Every day's like Valentine's day

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab Center has a real-life version of "The Notebook."

In the 2004 film, an elderly gentleman routinely reads to his wife hoping to bring her out of her dementia. Carl Jones may not read to his wife Barbara daily, but he works hard to ensure that she feels the love he has for her by bringing her flowers a few times a week and spending time with her.

Barbara has been a resident of the rehab center since April of last year, but that hasn't stopped Carl from showering his wife with flowers with notes signed "From your sweetheart," and bringing her 3 Musketeers candy bars on a regular basis.

The couple had been married for 62 years and have always worked to ensure that their marriage remained strong.

Early years

Carl and Barbara met in 1954 when he was 15 and she was only 13, he said. The two met while Barbara was working at the Patio Cafe in Decatur.

"She worked after school and part-time," Carl said. "I would go see her on Sunday afternoon."

The teens would go to the movies and rollerskating in Siloam Springs, Carl said. After graduating from high school, Carl did seasonal work in Alaska.

One summer Barbara, who had relatives in Fairbanks, Alaska, went up to the Last Frontier to visit Carl. She worked in one of the cafes in Fairbanks and Carl visited her for a while when he was off from work, he said.

When Barbara finally graduated from high school in 1959, the couple married on Dec. 4 and began their life together.

The adventure of life

Carl and Barbara initially rented a house in Gentry for three years before heading out to California, Carl said. The couple was there for a year where Carl worked with his father.

After that year, the couple moved back to Gentry where they purchased Carl's family home and moved onto the property.

The couple worked and raised their two children Carl Wayne Jones, who was born in 1960, and Deb Jones (now Ryan) who was born in 1962, Carl said. In 1970, Carl and Barbara went into the poultry business. They began raising chickens and selling eggs, Carl said.

Barbara still worked outside of the home. She worked at Gentry's Grocery Store and then for the Gentry telephone company, Carl said.

Eventually, the couple expanded their poultry business and built up the barn, Carl said. Barbara began working for the business full time then, Carl said.

During that time, Carl would send Barbara funny little notes and draw pictures on some of the eggs for her, according to their daughter Deb Ryan.

"He does little rhymes and he left her little notes," Ryan said.

Valentine's Day was a big deal for the couple. Carl would bring Barbara candy and take her out to dinner, Ryan said. When they were too busy to celebrate Valentine's Day the couple would find cards they had previously given each other and write new notes in them, Ryan said.

In 1981, Carl and Barbara became grandparents, when Ryan had her first daughter Brandi. A year later, Ryan had a son, Jimmy, and in 1987 she gave birth to Samantha.

Son Carl Wayne got married in 1982 and in the middle 1980s, he and his wife had a daughter Lisa and son Cody. As time went on Carl and Barbara also became great-grandparents. Carl said they had 10 great-grandchildren.

Carl and Barbra enjoyed canoeing and playing in the river with their family. Although the couple primarily took vacations around the region, they did visit Las Vegas for their 30th wedding anniversary, Carl said.

"Country folk come and landed in the middle of Las Vegas and we had the best time we ever had," Carl said. "We have never been to a place like that before."

The couple went sightseeing, played in the casinos and took in some shows, Carl said. They also went out to Hoover Dam, Carl said.

Retirement

Around 1998, Carl and Barbara decided to retire from the poultry business and bought a place on Beaver Lake, Carl said.

"We thought it was time to retire so we got ready for that," Carl said.

Carl and Barbara drove boats, swam in the lake and ate a lot of fish, he said. The couple also entertained their family who all enjoyed the lake. After four years on the lake, Carl and Barbara moved back to Gentry and bought a little acreage outside of town, Carl said.

The fun didn't end there. The couple purchased a Trike they named Ruby and rode it until Barbara's arthritis caused the two to stop riding.

In 2013, Barbara began to develop dementia. The couple sold their acreage and bought a house within Gentry's city limits. Despite this Carl and Barbara still did things together like cooking and going out to eat.

When Barbara moved to the rehab center, Carl continued to devote his time to Barbara. He visits daily (except for the days of the winter storm that hit the area last week) and continues to bring her flowers and candy.

Ryan said when Barbara was still at home she would go and buy birthday cards for Barbara to give to Carl. Today whenever Carl signs birthday cards he still makes sure to include Barbara's name.

"She's my sweetheart," Carl said. "I love her forever. I'll cherish the love that she has given me."

When asked what advice he would give married couples today Carl simply said to just share their love. This Valentine's Day may be a little different but no matter what he intends to make it special for Barbara.

"He treats every day like Valentine's Day," said Certified Nursing Assistant Brandi Edwards.

Photo submitted Barbara Jones (right), leans in to kiss her husband Carl while the couple is out for dinner. The couple has been married for 62 years and enjoyed simple things like going out to dinner together.

