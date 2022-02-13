JBU men fall at Southwestern Christian

BETHANY, Okla. -- Southwestern Christian (Okla.) boasted four players in double-figure scoring and used a 50-26 scoring advantage in the paint to defeat the John Brown University men's basketball team 84-61 final on Thursday evening inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

Three ties and eight lead changes highlighted a competitive first half as the Golden Eagles (16-11, 10-9 Sooner Athletic) built a 10-point lead, 36-26, with just under five to play in the first half.

However, a 15-0 run by Southwestern Christian (11-11, 9-10) closed out the first half handing the hosts a five-point advantage, 41-36, at the intermission.

While seniors Ira Perrier and Braden Bayless each added a pair of buckets in the early goings of the second half, trailing by just eight points, the Golden Eagles allowed SCU another monster rally, this time a 22-7 run, to blow open a 23-point lead, 79-56, with 1:30 left in the game.

JBU shot just 3-of-21 during the stretch, including 1-of-11 from behind the arc.

"After a good start tonight, we struggled with a really talented SCU team," head coach Jason Beschta said. "We didn't guard at a level that we are accustomed to defending, and then couple that with struggling to hit shots and you get this result.

"Braden gave us some really valuable minutes tonight, which is a testament to how hard he always works for this team. But, it doesn't get easier the rest of the way – everyone we play is tough and playing good ball right now, so we need to pull together and focus on controlling the things we can control."

Junior Payton Guiot hit five triples to finish with 15 points, while Perrier shot efficiently with a 5-of-7 effort for 11 points. Bayless also came off the bench to contribute 11 points – a season high.

Southwestern Christian shot over 57 percent in each half, ending the night 32-of-52 (59 percent) and out-rebounded JBU, 35-24. After a near-40 percent effort in the first half, the Golden Eagles finished at 31 percent in the second half (10-of-32) and attempted just seven free throws on the night.

Ronald Washington led all scorers with 18 points and added seven assists for the host Eagles. Derek Dantzler added 16 points and nine rebounds while Ronald Moore and Kristien White posted 12 and 10 points, respectively.

With its four-game road trip in the rear-view mirror, John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday against Mid-America Christian. Results were not available at presstime.