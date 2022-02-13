Lady Panthers smash Alma

Siloam Springs' girl's basketball team put itself in a 10-0 hole the first time it played Alma on Jan. 11 before quickly rallying for a 53-36 win at Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma.

The second time around the Lady Panthers were in charge the whole way in a 52-23 mercy rule victory Tuesday inside Panther Activity Center.

The first meeting's slow start back in January wasn't discussed leading up to Tuesday's game, only that it was an important game for both teams, according to Lady Panthers coach Tim Rippy.

"We didn't talk about it," Rippy said. "We just said they're going to be ready to play. They need this one. We need to be keyed up to play at home. I think we were excited to start the second round of conference and just try to do as well as we can this second round. Our kids really showed up ready to play tonight."

After giving up an early basket to Alma's Jordan Gramlich for a 2-0 Lady Airedales lead, Siloam Springs quickly answered with a basket by Brooke Ross to tie the game and the Lady Panthers would never trail again.

Siloam Springs built a 10-2 lead after the first quarter when Sophie Stephenson hit a 3-pointer on the wing at the buzzer.

The Lady Panthers then outscored Alma 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 30-9 lead at halftime.

Mimo Jacklik scored nine points in the second quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers earlier in the period. She also was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws for a 23-7 lead with 4:17 left.

Reina Tiefel had seven of her nine points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer in the corner to set the halftime score.

Jacklik hit two more treys in the third quarter to go with baskets from Ross and Brooke Smith as Siloam Springs carried a 40-17 lead going into the fourth.

The Lady Panthers scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to open up a 52-17 lead and inflict the running clock sportsmanship rule.

Smith and Emily Keehn each had a pair of baskets in the fourth, while Cailee Johnson had a bucket and Jacklik hit a pair of free throws.

"We played hard on the defensive end, and early in the game we rebounded pretty well," Rippy said. "Then you know we got a little sloppier as the game went on. I thought we really covered their 3-point shooters, which was a big key, and made them try and score off the bounce, which was one of our big keys tonight."

Presli Taylor led Alma (9-12, 2-7) with seven points, while two of Alma's key plays Lydia Mann and Halyn Carmack were both held scoreless. The Lady Airedales a week earlier had just picked up an upset win at Russellville.

"They're a very capable team and can really shoot it at times," Rippy said. "You cannot let them get going from the 3-point line. You've got to cover those shooters. They are dangerous."

Jacklik scored a season-high 17 points, while Ross and Tiefel each had nine, Smith eight, Keehn four, Stephenson three and Johnson two.

"We made some shots tonight," Rippy said. "We were moving the ball pretty well and we're getting more and more comfortable the more we see zone. We saw a lot of man (defense) in preseason and we've seen a lot of zone in conference. It seems like each game we're starting to get a little more comfortable moving the ball well against it, getting it inside and being able to hit shots outside is a big key for us."

Siloam Springs 52, Alma 23

Alma^2^7^8^6^--^23

Siloam Springs^10^20^10^12^--^52

Alma (9-12, 2-7): Taylor 7, Gramlich 6, Owens 5, Rushing 2, Cravey 2, Moore 1.

Siloam Springs (14-6, 5-3): Jacklik 17, Ross 9, Tiefel 9, Smith 8, Keehn 4, Stephenson 3, Johnson 2.